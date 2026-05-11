ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Reschedules Over 80 Trains To Minimize Delays, Streamline Operations

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has rescheduled more than 80 trains as part of its broader effort to streamline operations, minimize delays, and enhance the travel experience for both short-distance commuters and long-haul passengers.

The rescheduling exercise focuses on better sectional running time management allowing trains to operate more efficiently across busy corridors. By adjusting departure and arrival timings, the railways hopes to reduce congestion on tracks and improve overall operational reliability.

As part of a major operational overhaul aimed at improving punctuality and passenger convenience, Indian Railways has revised the timings of these train services across its network. The extensive rescheduling exercise covers a wide range of Mail/Express, passenger, DMU and long-distance trains, besides services in adjoining regions and key inter-state routes.

The railways’ broader push towards network efficiency and better time management means the changes are expected to help regulate traffic movement across busy rail corridors while also enabling passengers to plan journeys with greater accuracy and reliability. The revision forms part of the railways’ continuing efforts to modernise operations and strengthen transportation links in the Northeast as well as other states, a region that has witnessed growing rail connectivity and increasing passenger demand in recent years.

Similarly, Indian Railways earlier this year implemented the Timetable of Trains (TAG) 2026, introducing a series of operational changes aimed at improving connectivity, punctuality and overall efficiency across various railway zones.

Under TAG 2026, the Railways introduced 122 new train services, extended 86 existing trains to additional destinations and increased the frequency of eight trains to meet rising passenger demand. In addition, 10 trains were converted into Superfast services as part of efforts to provide faster and more efficient travel.

A major highlight of the revised timetable was the speeding up of 549 trains across the railway network to reduce travel time and improve punctuality. Of these, 376 trains were accelerated by 5 to 15 minutes, while 105 trains recorded time savings of 16 to 30 minutes. Another 48 trains were speeded up by 31 to 59 minutes, and 20 trains saw reductions in journey time of 60 minutes or more, the railway ministry earlier said.

As part of its continuing drive to modernise operations and enhance passenger experience, revised train timings have been introduced across the railway network. The move is aimed at improving punctuality, ensuring smoother train operations, and offering greater convenience to travellers in adjoining regions and beyond.

The revised schedule impacts a large number of important trains, reflecting a broader effort to optimise services and improve overall efficiency across the network. Railway authorities have advised passengers to check updated timings before commencing their journey.

Advice for passengers

Passengers have been advised to check the revised train timings before commencing their journey through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), PRS enquiry systems, or at their nearest railway stations to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth travel planning.

The prominent trains whose timings have been revised are:

1) 12087/12088 Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express

2) 20501/20502 Anand Vihar-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express