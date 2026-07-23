Railways Puts Maintenance Teams On Alert To Prevent Waterlogging Near Tracks Amid Heavy Rains
It has also issued strict directives emphasizing proactive preparedness and rigorous safety protocols to ensure uninterrupted and safe operations.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid heavy rainfall that has disrupted more than 100 train services across multiple railway zones within three days, railways has placed maintenance teams on round-the-clock alert to prevent waterlogging near railway tracks and avoid signalling failures.
It has also issued strict directives emphasizing proactive preparedness and rigorous safety protocols to ensure uninterrupted and safe operations. Despite claims of early preparedness to deal with monsoon-related issues, the railway faces rainfall-related operational disruptions in several zones including Western, Central, and North Frontier Zones.
With floodwaters inundating tracks, railway colonies and adjoining areas, train operations have been severely affected. In several locations, water levels rose above the tracks, forcing the Railways to suspend services on some routes while diverting trains on others, leaving passengers stranded at stations or facing significant delays.
As commuters grappled with cancellations, diversions and extended travel times, railway officials maintained that the national transporter had completed its monsoon preparedness well in advance. According to a senior Western Railway official, the disruption was aggravated by clogged civic drainage systems rather than shortcomings in the Railways' own infrastructure.
"The Railways had already made extensive arrangements for the monsoon. We cleaned our drainage network and ensured proper water outlets. However, blocked municipal drains and water exit points caused rainwater to flow back onto the tracks, leading to waterlogging," the official told ETV Bharat.
The Union Budget 2026-27 reaffirmed this focus by earmarking nearly Rs1.20 lakh crore exclusively for safety-related works. For FY 2025–26, the Railways had allocated Rs1,16,514 crore towards measures aimed at strengthening operational safety and improving the reliability of train services. The allocation funded critical infrastructure projects, including track renewal, signalling modernisation, telecom upgrades, and the installation of new railway points and crossings.
Railway officials are reviewing safety measures and issued strict directives to concerned officials regarding this.The administration has gone into high-alert mode to ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of trains during the monsoon season.
With passenger safety emerging as the concern amid widespread rain-related disruptions, senior railway officials directed field staff to prioritise on-ground preparedness and ensure the uninterrupted movement of trains during the monsoon.
During a high-level review meeting, officials stressed the need for proactive planning and strict adherence to safety protocols to minimise the risk of accidents and operational disruptions. They instructed railway personnel to move beyond paperwork and focus on field-level execution by personally inspecting vulnerable stretches of the railway network that are prone to waterlogging, flooding and other monsoon-related hazards.
The officials also directed all divisions to ensure the immediate availability of relief and emergency response materials. Special emphasis was laid on keeping dedicated 'Monsoon Wagons' fully equipped and in a constant state of operational readiness so they can be deployed without delay whenever adverse weather affects rail operations.
The directives aim to strengthen the Railways' emergency response mechanism and reduce inconvenience to passengers by restoring normal train services as quickly and safely as possible during periods of heavy rainfall.
The railways has directed officials to maintain constant vigilance against the threat of flash floods that could disrupt train operations and endanger passenger safety.
Officials have been instructed to closely monitor vulnerable railway bridges and flood-prone sections to ensure that rising water levels in rivers, streams and drainage channels do not compromise track stability. Continuous surveillance of bridges and other critical infrastructure has been ordered to enable swift action in case of sudden increases in water levels, minimising disruptions while ensuring the safe movement of trains.
The enhanced monitoring forms part of the railways' broader monsoon preparedness strategy aimed at preventing weather-related incidents and ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely despite challenging conditions.
Concerned staff has been directed to carry out detailed inspections of track ballast and drainage systems to ensure that heavy rainfall does not weaken track stability or damage signalling infrastructure. The enhanced monitoring and maintenance drive is aimed at keeping train services operational while reducing delays and ensuring safe travel during the peak monsoon season.
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