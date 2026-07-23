ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Puts Maintenance Teams On Alert To Prevent Waterlogging Near Tracks Amid Heavy Rains

New Delhi: Amid heavy rainfall that has disrupted more than 100 train services across multiple railway zones within three days, railways has placed maintenance teams on round-the-clock alert to prevent waterlogging near railway tracks and avoid signalling failures.

It has also issued strict directives emphasizing proactive preparedness and rigorous safety protocols to ensure uninterrupted and safe operations. Despite claims of early preparedness to deal with monsoon-related issues, the railway faces rainfall-related operational disruptions in several zones including Western, Central, and North Frontier Zones.

With floodwaters inundating tracks, railway colonies and adjoining areas, train operations have been severely affected. In several locations, water levels rose above the tracks, forcing the Railways to suspend services on some routes while diverting trains on others, leaving passengers stranded at stations or facing significant delays.

As commuters grappled with cancellations, diversions and extended travel times, railway officials maintained that the national transporter had completed its monsoon preparedness well in advance. According to a senior Western Railway official, the disruption was aggravated by clogged civic drainage systems rather than shortcomings in the Railways' own infrastructure.

"The Railways had already made extensive arrangements for the monsoon. We cleaned our drainage network and ensured proper water outlets. However, blocked municipal drains and water exit points caused rainwater to flow back onto the tracks, leading to waterlogging," the official told ETV Bharat.

The Union Budget 2026-27 reaffirmed this focus by earmarking nearly Rs1.20 lakh crore exclusively for safety-related works. For FY 2025–26, the Railways had allocated Rs1,16,514 crore towards measures aimed at strengthening operational safety and improving the reliability of train services. The allocation funded critical infrastructure projects, including track renewal, signalling modernisation, telecom upgrades, and the installation of new railway points and crossings.

Railway officials are reviewing safety measures and issued strict directives to concerned officials regarding this.The administration has gone into high-alert mode to ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of trains during the monsoon season.

With passenger safety emerging as the concern amid widespread rain-related disruptions, senior railway officials directed field staff to prioritise on-ground preparedness and ensure the uninterrupted movement of trains during the monsoon.