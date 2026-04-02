ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Provides Option To Visit 7 Jyotirlingas On EMI Facility

New Delhi: In a move aimed at boosting religious tourism and making pilgrimages more accessible, Indian Railways has introduced an Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) facility for devotees booking the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to visit the seven sacred Jyotirlinga, among the most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, between April 27 and May 8.

The tourist train by railways offers an opportunity to visit seven Jyotirlingas across the country, allowing devotees to undertake a spiritually enriching journey within India while enjoying a safe and convenient travel experience.

The introduction of EMI payments marks a significant step toward affordability, allowing devotees to spread the cost of travel over time instead of making a lump-sum payment. This initiative is expected to attract a wider range of pilgrims, particularly those who may have previously found such travel financially challenging.

The tourist train is designed to offer an all-inclusive travel experience, with packages typically covering rail travel, accommodation, meals, local transport, and guided sightseeing. By combining convenience with spiritual significance, the train has emerged as a popular choice among religious tourists.

As per the train itinerary, the train will depart from Gorakhpur Railway Station, and the journey will cover seven jyotirlinga: the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga (located in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh), Dwarkadhish, Bet Dwarka, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Signature Bridge, and Somnath Jyotirlinga (in Gujarat), Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Panchavati, and Kalaram Temple (in Nashik in Maharashtra), Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), along with visits to other local temples.

EMI & LTC Facilities for devotees:

Explaining the process, a senior official of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that booking the tour on EMI is simple and fully digital.

"Passengers can avail the EMI facility by visiting the official portal, entering the required tour details, and selecting the preferred payment option. The system then offers a choice between full payment and EMI, enabling greater flexibility in booking," the official told ETV Bharat.

"Once the EMI option is selected, passengers are required to enter their credit or debit card details. The concerned bank will then assess the customer's credit profile. If the credit evaluation is satisfactory, the bank approves the loan amount based on the passenger's preferred repayment tenure. This seamless integration of financing with online booking ensures that pilgrims can plan their journey with greater financial flexibility and ease," he added.

In addition, a passenger can avail the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for the journey in a tourist train which will visit religious destinations. As per the officials, the booking of the package will be done on first come first serve basis.

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