Railways Provides Option To Visit 7 Jyotirlingas On EMI Facility
Pilgrims can visit the seven sacred Jyotirlinga between April 27 and May 8.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move aimed at boosting religious tourism and making pilgrimages more accessible, Indian Railways has introduced an Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) facility for devotees booking the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to visit the seven sacred Jyotirlinga, among the most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, between April 27 and May 8.
The tourist train by railways offers an opportunity to visit seven Jyotirlingas across the country, allowing devotees to undertake a spiritually enriching journey within India while enjoying a safe and convenient travel experience.
The introduction of EMI payments marks a significant step toward affordability, allowing devotees to spread the cost of travel over time instead of making a lump-sum payment. This initiative is expected to attract a wider range of pilgrims, particularly those who may have previously found such travel financially challenging.
The tourist train is designed to offer an all-inclusive travel experience, with packages typically covering rail travel, accommodation, meals, local transport, and guided sightseeing. By combining convenience with spiritual significance, the train has emerged as a popular choice among religious tourists.
As per the train itinerary, the train will depart from Gorakhpur Railway Station, and the journey will cover seven jyotirlinga: the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga (located in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh), Dwarkadhish, Bet Dwarka, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Signature Bridge, and Somnath Jyotirlinga (in Gujarat), Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Panchavati, and Kalaram Temple (in Nashik in Maharashtra), Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), along with visits to other local temples.
EMI & LTC Facilities for devotees:
Explaining the process, a senior official of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that booking the tour on EMI is simple and fully digital.
"Passengers can avail the EMI facility by visiting the official portal, entering the required tour details, and selecting the preferred payment option. The system then offers a choice between full payment and EMI, enabling greater flexibility in booking," the official told ETV Bharat.
"Once the EMI option is selected, passengers are required to enter their credit or debit card details. The concerned bank will then assess the customer's credit profile. If the credit evaluation is satisfactory, the bank approves the loan amount based on the passenger's preferred repayment tenure. This seamless integration of financing with online booking ensures that pilgrims can plan their journey with greater financial flexibility and ease," he added.
In addition, a passenger can avail the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for the journey in a tourist train which will visit religious destinations. As per the officials, the booking of the package will be done on first come first serve basis.
Coach Categories:
Total Berths are 751 (Category-wise): 2 AC (total 49 seats), 3 AC (total 210 seats), and Sleeper Class (total 492 seats). Boarding and De-boarding Stations will be Gorakhpur, Mankapur, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur; Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj Sangam. The journey will be from April 27 to May 8 (11 nights and 12 days).
Facilities:
The tourist train, operated by the railways, offers a range of categories to suit different budgets, while ensuring a comfortable pilgrimage experience. The package includes travel in 2AC, 3AC, and Sleeper Class coaches, along with vegetarian meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The devotees are also provided with local sightseeing through AC or Non-AC buses, depending on the selected category.
Economy Category (Sleeper Class):
Priced at Rs 23,500 per person and Rs 22,160 for children (5–11 years), this category includes Sleeper Class train travel, accommodation in non-AC hotels on a double or triple sharing basis, basic “wash and change” facilities, and non-AC local transport.
Standard Category (3AC Class):
This costs Rs 40,000 per person and Rs 38,430 for children. It includes travel in 3AC coaches, stay in AC hotels on a double/triple sharing basis, “wash and change” facilities in non-AC rooms, and non-AC local transport arrangements.
Comfort Category (2AC Class):
The premium option is priced at Rs 53,260 per person and Rs 51,370 for children. It offers 2AC train travel, accommodation in AC hotels, “wash and change” facilities in AC rooms, and AC local transportation for sightseeing. With multiple pricing tiers and inclusive services, the package caters to a wide range of pilgrims, balancing affordability with comfort.
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