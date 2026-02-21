ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways' Proposed Change In Boarding Point Facility For Convenience Of Passengers

New Delhi: Rishi Kumar, who works in Delhi and frequently travels to his native village in Bihar is upbeat over the Indian Railways' new proposed move that allows passengers flexibility to board their trains from any station between the booked origin and final destination, allowing them to plan their journeys as per their convenience and travel needs.

“The new proposed move will help passengers, especially long-distance travellers and tourists. Many people book their tickets in advance, but later change their travel plans. Earlier, they did not always have the option to change their boarding station and had to board from the original station. With the new system, passengers will get the chance to board the train from a station that suits their updated schedule. This will make travel more convenient and reduce unnecessary stress,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.

He said, “I have often noticed that we book tickets in advance, but later may have to visit another place for important work. At such times, if I get the option to board the train from a station on the way that is closer to my location, it would be quite helpful. It would save time and also the additional money spent on travelling back to the original boarding station.”

Explaining the benefits of the additional option of boarding trains, Kavita Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh said, “Getting an additional option is always better for passengers like me. It will allow me to choose the nearest boarding station instead of travelling a long distance back to the original station.”

She said, “Travelling with a lot of luggage and children is not easy for a family. If we get the chance to board a train from a nearby station instead of going to a junction, it will definitely make our journey much easier.” Earlier passengers who booked reserved accommodation could change their boarding station only up to the preparation of the first reservation chart.



Since the first chart is now prepared 10–20 hours before the scheduled departure of a train, many passengers faced difficulties in making changes due to last-minute adjustments in their travel plans. Passengers can now modify their boarding station closer to the time of departure. Last-minute changes in travel arrangements can also be accommodated more easily.

Another passenger and resident of Delhi, Mukesh Sharma, told ETV Bharat, "The system is useful for long-distance train travel. Sometimes people visit their relatives on the way and want to catch the train from a nearby station instead of going back to their original boarding station. But if the journey is only 200–300 km, changing the boarding station is not very helpful."

Before using the option, passengers should understand how it works and how it can benefit them. Some people use it without proper knowledge and create problems during their journey.

The boarding station can be changed before the second chart is prepared at the original boarding station, not at the new station. Passengers can choose any station as their new boarding point. Once they change the boarding station, they must board the train from the new station only when they have valid ticket from the original station.