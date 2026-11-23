ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Passenger Numbers To Touch 800 Crore This Fiscal, Reach Pre-Covid Levels By 2027: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the total number of passengers carried by the Railways in 2026-27 may touch 800 crore by the end of the financial year. He expressed hope that passenger numbers by the end of 2027 would reach pre-Covid levels.

Before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown began on March 25, 2020, bringing passenger train services to a halt, the total number of passengers carried by the Railways during the financial year 2019-20 stood at around 808.6 crore. The figure dropped to 125 crore in 2020-21, following the suspension of services and their gradual resumption.

However, the highest number of passengers carried by the Railways in its history was 843.9 crore in 2018-19. The Railways recorded 740 crore passengers in 2025-26, which was still around 100 crore fewer than the 843.9 crore recorded in 2018-19. In 2024-25, the total number of passengers stood at 729.3 crore.

Since the ministry has not yet released the class-wise data for the 740 crore passengers recorded in 2025-26, a comparative analysis of the figures for 2018-19 (843.9 crore) and 2024-25 (729.3 crore) suggests interesting changes in passenger travel patterns during the post-Covid recovery period, railway data shows.

“The comparison shows that while upper-class passengers (all AC classes) increased by over 102 per cent and Second Class Mail/Express passengers by 8.7 per cent over these six years, suburban and Second Class Ordinary passenger numbers remained 14 per cent and 39.9 per cent below their respective 2018-19 levels,” a senior official, who analysed the data, said.

In 2018-19, the total of 843.9 crore passengers travelled by the Railways, including 478.4 crore suburban passengers, 17.9 crore upper-class passengers, 149.9 crore Second Class Mail/Express passengers and 197.7 crore Second Class Ordinary passengers.

In 2024-25, suburban passenger traffic stood at 411.2 crore, down by 67.2 crore or 14 per cent from the 2018-19 level. Similarly, Second Class Ordinary passenger numbers stood at 118.9 crore, a decline of 78.8 crore or 39.9 per cent. Both suburban and Second Class Ordinary passenger numbers remain significantly below their pre-Covid levels.

In contrast, the other two categories registered growth. Upper-class passenger numbers exceeded their pre-Covid levels, reaching 36.2 crore, an increase of 18.3 crore or 102.2 per cent.