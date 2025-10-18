Railways Orders Zones To Implement 20-Day Winter Safety Inspection
Officials are advised to undertake a review of the winter drive with a view to ensuring the safety and reliability of coaches on AC account.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Indian Railways is conducting a special winter safety drive to ensure smooth train operations during the colder months. Zones nationwide have received instructions to launch targeted inspections and upgrades of safety devices, particularly in air-conditioned coaches, until November 3. Key protocols include regulating AC coach temperatures, confirming there is no earth leakage, and prohibiting manual heater operation.
According to the Railway Board, zonal officials must review all winter safety measures, focusing on the reliability of coaches. Reports on these efforts should reach the Board’s office by November 15.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways, said, “These kinds of safety drives often run in the zone for the betterment of rail operations. Sometimes the Railway Board instructs zones to run safety drives; otherwise, the zone itself conducts safety drives to enhance safety measures.”
Explaining the safety drive, Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway, told ETV Bharat, “Winter safety drive is being carried out in NWR in which concerned authorities are checking tracks, AC in coaches, fog safe devices and other safety measures to ensure proper safety of trains and their operation.”
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway, earlier this week held a detailed review meeting on safety of train operations with a focus on safety and emphasised the importance of clearing release materials from tracks to ensure passenger and train safety.
Srivastava reviewed the trial implementation of Hinged Scotch blocks at stations and stressed strict adherence to safety protocols by Traction Distribution (TRD) staff to prevent electrocution incidents, highlighting the need for vigilant monitoring of open road traffic at level crossing gates and called for optimal deployment and utilization of gatemen and manpower, the operational readiness of Fog Safe Devices and GPS trackers, ensuring their functionality to support seamless train operations.
In view of various unusual incidents in the winter season, the railway is running safety drives on winter precautions, following which the railway has instructed the officers to conduct regular inspections and counsel subordinate staff from time to time for safe rail operations during winter.
As per the railways, the winter safety drive is being conducted for Air-conditioning and train lighting coaches. Zonal railways are advised to conduct a special drive for 20 days till November 3 for proper working of AC coaches and safety devices such as proper temperature regulation of AC coaches, ensure proper rating of Fuses MCBs/MPCBs, no earth leakage in coaches, proper working of (Head-On Generation) HOG equipment of HOG compliant trains, heater is never operated on manual mode, train all staff including escorting staff for proper maintenance and operation of AC units, and proper working and connection of heater circuit in good condition.
