Railways Orders Zones To Implement 20-Day Winter Safety Inspection

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Indian Railways is conducting a special winter safety drive to ensure smooth train operations during the colder months. Zones nationwide have received instructions to launch targeted inspections and upgrades of safety devices, particularly in air-conditioned coaches, until November 3. Key protocols include regulating AC coach temperatures, confirming there is no earth leakage, and prohibiting manual heater operation.

According to the Railway Board, zonal officials must review all winter safety measures, focusing on the reliability of coaches. Reports on these efforts should reach the Board’s office by November 15.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways, said, “These kinds of safety drives often run in the zone for the betterment of rail operations. Sometimes the Railway Board instructs zones to run safety drives; otherwise, the zone itself conducts safety drives to enhance safety measures.”

Explaining the safety drive, Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway, told ETV Bharat, “Winter safety drive is being carried out in NWR in which concerned authorities are checking tracks, AC in coaches, fog safe devices and other safety measures to ensure proper safety of trains and their operation.”