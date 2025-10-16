Railways On High Alert: Anti-Sabotage Checks Intensified Inside Trains, Drones To Monitor Stations
RPF teams, Dog squads, GRP and local police deployed for special anti-sabotage checking at railway stations and inside trains, reports ETV Bharat's Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to provide safe and secure journey during peak festival rush, the Indian Railways has initiated anti-sabotage checking at stations as well as inside trains after noticing several cases of passengers transporting firecrackers and inflammable materials via trains.
Teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) will carry out special anti-sabotage checking with help of Dog squads, Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police. At some stations, drone cameras are being used for monitoring. In fact, special and important trains will be escorted by RPF to prevent any untoward incident during extra rush in the festival, officials said.
Informing about the safety measures initiated, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, said, "Indian Railways is taking strict action against passengers travelling with firecrackers, explosives, or any inflammable material on trains during Diwali."
"The passengers are often seen carrying inflammable materials such as firecrackers, petroleum products, gas cylinders, kerosene, matches, stoves, lighters, dry brushes, and leaves which are prohibited during train travel and are dangerous and impact passenger safety following which the authorities are continuously monitoring the situation to strengthen passenger safety," he added.
On safety and security issues of passengers and trains, Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway said, "The Railways has made an elaborate security action plan in which around 2,100 RPF and RPSF staff have been deployed for security and crowd management at all major stations round the clock."
"To avert any untoward incident(s), anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly in trains and at stations with help of Dog squads. Assistance of GRP is also being taken in this regard. Special and important trains will be escorted by RPF to prevent any untoward incident enroute," Verma added.
In addition, regular coordination meetings with local police, GRP, other security agencies, sister agencies of railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and NDMC are being held for better security during the rush period. In view of better communication among staff deployed on platforms and other areas, availability of 5W-VHF sets among all on duty staff and installation of 25W VHF sets in the Mini Control Room is being ensured.
Vinod Kumar Shukla, Additional General Manager of North Eastern Railway, conducted a thorough inspection of stations and suggested improving passenger amenities and provided necessary instruction to RPF personnel. "In view of crowd management, the Gorakhpur junction station is being fully monitored through drone cameras to keep strict vigil on the situation," the senior railway official said.
Railways' Steps
The Railways has placed warning stickers in all train coaches warning against traveling with inflammable materials which also mention the punishments for violations. As per provisions under Sections 67,164, and 165 of the Railways Act 1989, carrying inflammable and explosive materials while traveling by train is a punishable offense, carrying a fine of up to Rs 1000, and imprisonment of up to three years, or both.
Restriction On Platform Ticket Sales
To manage the heavy rush and ensure smooth passenger movement during the forthcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, Central Railway and Northern Railway have imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of Platform Tickets at select major stations till October 28. However, persons accompanying senior citizens, Divyangjans, illiterate, woman passengers may approach the Enquiry Office for platform tickets, officials said.
