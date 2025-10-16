ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways On High Alert: Anti-Sabotage Checks Intensified Inside Trains, Drones To Monitor Stations

New Delhi: With an aim to provide safe and secure journey during peak festival rush, the Indian Railways has initiated anti-sabotage checking at stations as well as inside trains after noticing several cases of passengers transporting firecrackers and inflammable materials via trains.

Teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) will carry out special anti-sabotage checking with help of Dog squads, Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police. At some stations, drone cameras are being used for monitoring. In fact, special and important trains will be escorted by RPF to prevent any untoward incident during extra rush in the festival, officials said.

Informing about the safety measures initiated, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, said, "Indian Railways is taking strict action against passengers travelling with firecrackers, explosives, or any inflammable material on trains during Diwali."

"The passengers are often seen carrying inflammable materials such as firecrackers, petroleum products, gas cylinders, kerosene, matches, stoves, lighters, dry brushes, and leaves which are prohibited during train travel and are dangerous and impact passenger safety following which the authorities are continuously monitoring the situation to strengthen passenger safety," he added.

On safety and security issues of passengers and trains, Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway said, "The Railways has made an elaborate security action plan in which around 2,100 RPF and RPSF staff have been deployed for security and crowd management at all major stations round the clock."

"To avert any untoward incident(s), anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly in trains and at stations with help of Dog squads. Assistance of GRP is also being taken in this regard. Special and important trains will be escorted by RPF to prevent any untoward incident enroute," Verma added.