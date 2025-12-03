ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways' New Rule: Soon, OTP Needed To Confirm Tatkal Train Tickets At Reservation Counters

New Delhi: Very soon, reservation counters across the country will start verifying One-Time Passwords (OTPs) for Tatkal bookings for train journey, as the Indian Railways is all set to implement OTP-based window tickets in Tatkal within the next few days.

As per official sources, an OTP-based tatkal reservation system was proposed by the Railways to make the facility more convenient and secure for common users. Just like OTP verification is done for user authentication or various transactions, Railways will also send an OTP to the phone number on the Tatkal reservation form and confirm the ticket only after verification.

The move comes after several trial runs and successful Aadhaar and OTP rollout for online reservations.

First, the Railways introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for online Tatkal ticketing in July 2025. Next, an OTP-based online reservation system for all general reservations on the first day of booking was implemented in October 2025. Both these initiatives have been successfully adopted by common users, ensuring greater transparency and convenience in the reservation process, Indian Railways said in a release.