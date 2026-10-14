ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway’s New Digital Initiative ‘SEWA’ To Eliminate Physical Paperwork In Welfare Claims

New Delhi: The railways is all set to roll out its new online welfare claims management system, SEWA (Sanction and Employee Welfare Application), which is expected to benefit lakhs of its employees by eliminating physical paperwork, promoting environmentally sustainable office practices and ensuring transparent and faster delivery of welfare benefits.



The new system will do away with physical file movement, enable real-time tracking and automates eligibility checks and payment statements. The portal has been developed for disposal of pending matters, with a focus on digitalisation, workplace cleanliness and ease of working.



A senior railway official said that the portal replaces the traditional system of moving physical files from one desk to another with a completely online process, right from the initial application to final sanction. By reducing paper consumption and file handling, the initiative aims to create cleaner, more organised workplaces while streamlining the disposal of employee welfare claims.



“In its first phase, SEWA will cover three major welfare fund schemes: spectacle reimbursement, scholarships for technical education and scholarships for higher education for employees’ children,” the railway official stated.



Automated eligibility checks to reduce errors:



Employees can log into the system by using their mobile numbers and a one-time password (OTP), upload the required documents and track their applications in real time at each stage of processing. An automated eligibility verification mechanism checks applications against the applicable rules before submission, helping minimise errors and reduce pendency. The system is designed to identify eligibility-related issues at an early stage, thereby reducing errors and avoidable delays during subsequent processing. It also incorporates digital authentication at different stages.



Transparency and accountability are further strengthened through digital sign-offs at every processing desk using a digital signature token or OTP. Once approved, cases can be sanctioned collectively through a single list, while the system automatically generates bank payment statements and reports on pending applications.



Portal language for understanding:



The portal is available in both Hindi and English languages, and it is designed to simplify access to welfare services and improve visibility into the status of applications, reducing the need for repeated physical follow-ups.



Application developed by Railway IT Cell:



The application was conceptualised, designed and developed by North Central Railway’s IT Cell with contributions from Ashish Kumar, Amit Kumar and Anil Kumar Patel.