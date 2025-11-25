ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Monetization Target Increased For Five Years

Passengers stand in queues to book tickets at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has increased its asset monetization target has been increased the earlier target to Rs 1.7 trillion for the Financial Year 2029-30.

In the first National Monetization Pipeline released in 2021, the target was set at Rs 1.52 trillion by FY 25.

While speaking about NMP 2.0 target increase to ETV Bharat, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (I&P), Railway Board, said, “It is a fact that some targets have been increased, but right now it is hard to disclose it.”

As per the government, monetization presents an immense opportunity for public asset owners to deleverage their balance sheets and easing of fiscal space to take up more greenfield infrastructure creation. In terms of other longer-term benefits, it creates an enabling environment for participation of long-term institutional investors in infrastructure asset management.

The breakup of the overall pipeline and the railways share is as provided for the NMP period for the four-year FY 22-25, as Rs 1,52,496 crore for Railway stations. The top 5 sectors (by estimated value) capture 83 per cent of the aggregate pipeline value. These top sectors include roads (27 pc), followed by Railways (25 pc), and Power (15 pc).