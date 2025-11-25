Railways Monetization Target Increased For Five Years
In the first National Monetization Pipeline released in 2021, the target was set at Rs 1.52 trillion by FY 25.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has increased its asset monetization target has been increased the earlier target to Rs 1.7 trillion for the Financial Year 2029-30.
While speaking about NMP 2.0 target increase to ETV Bharat, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (I&P), Railway Board, said, “It is a fact that some targets have been increased, but right now it is hard to disclose it.”
As per the government, monetization presents an immense opportunity for public asset owners to deleverage their balance sheets and easing of fiscal space to take up more greenfield infrastructure creation. In terms of other longer-term benefits, it creates an enabling environment for participation of long-term institutional investors in infrastructure asset management.
The breakup of the overall pipeline and the railways share is as provided for the NMP period for the four-year FY 22-25, as Rs 1,52,496 crore for Railway stations. The top 5 sectors (by estimated value) capture 83 per cent of the aggregate pipeline value. These top sectors include roads (27 pc), followed by Railways (25 pc), and Power (15 pc).
Notably, when presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman proposed multi-sectoral reforms encompassing Public Private Partnerships, support to States, Asset Monetisation Plan for 2025-30. Second Asset Monetization Plan for 2025-30 to be announced to plough back capital of Rs 10 lakh crore in new projects with fine-tuning of the regulatory and fiscal measures to support the Plan.
- PM Gati Shakti Data for Private Sector:
It was proposed to provide access to relevant data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal for furthering PPPs and assisting the private sector in project planning.
- Potential asset:
Indian Railways is the fourth-largest railway network in the world by size, with 121,407 km of total track over a 67,368 km route. With IR’s focus on augmenting railway infrastructure to facilitate freight and passenger movement, significant investments will be needed to address capacity constraints. The potential asset base for key asset classes is Railway stations, passenger trains, track infrastructure, existing railway-owned Goods sheds, and other assets, as per the National Monetization Pipeline of Niti Aayog.
- PPP Framework:
In a bid to standardize the PPP framework for Railway projects, model concession agreements for various projects, station redevelopment, and private passenger trains have been developed, it added.
- Passenger train operations:
Around 90 trains are expected to be operationalised and deployed during the NMP period by FY 22-25, it stated.
- PPP for redevelopment of Good Sheds:
In October 2020, the Ministry of Railways issued a Police on the Development of Goods sheds, aiming at augmenting terminal capacity through private participation by allowing the setting up of new goods-shed facilities and developing existing rail-owned goods-sheds at a larger number of stations.