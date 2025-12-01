Railways Ministry Issues Directives To LPs, ALPs Against Videography Inside Locomotive Cabs
The safety protocols bar loco pilots and assistant loco pilots from engaging in any activity that could divert their attention from operating the train.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has issued directives to its staff, prohibiting videography inside locomotive cabs and the sharing of such videos on social media, citing concerns over passenger safety and overall train security.
Under Indian Railways’ established safety protocols, loco pilots and assistant loco pilots are strictly barred from engaging in any activity that could divert their attention from operating the train. This instruction was prompted by recent instances where videos recorded inside locomotive cabs were found uploaded on personal social media accounts, potentially compromising operational safety.
As per railways, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) has mentioned in its letter that running staff are engaging in videography inside locomotive cabs and subsequently uploading social media accounts on various platforms. During the social media browsing by the Special Intelligence Branch, it was observed that some of the loco pilots have posted such contents in their social media accounts which are accessible to the general public.
Notably, railway board had, a few years ago, issued instruction through letter against videography in locomotive cab after receiving the complaint at CPGRAM portal that videos on working of locomotives were available in social media that time zonal railways were advised to direct the supervisory staff to counsel the crew for not uploading the working of locomotives on social media platforms.
What railway established rule says
The locomotive cab is a critical operational area where undivided attention is mandatory. Personal videography or using of mobile phones inside the loco cab not only distracts the running staff but also compromises cab security, operational discipline and could potentially violate internal security protocols.
Railway’s advice to staff
It is advised to counsel the crew to not upload any videos connecting with the railway working on social media accounts as this may compromise the safety of the train service as well as the passengers. It is also advised to sensitise the running staff under acknowledgement and check the usage of mobile while on-duty of their nominated Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilots by Chief Loco Inspectors.
SC Railway’s PRO department reply
“Loco Inspectors often conduct counseling of LP and ALPs on all issues including not using the mobile phones on-duty. As per LP and ALPs working rule they don’t use personal mobile phones on-duty. They use only CUG numbers for communicating with station masters or other important staff for official work. There is a thumb rule that they have to switch off their personal mobiles,” a senior official told ETV Bharat.
What Loco Pilot Association says
“If a Loco Pilot is going on duty then he/she should do it sincerely and avoid photography and videography inside the locomotive cab. LP and ALPs primary work is driving the train not videography so we have advised them to refrain from these activities for running safe and security train operation,” Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association told ETV Bharat.
“Making videos on-duty is a dangerous thing which is always avoided by the LP and ALPs. We often appeal to LP and ALPs to avoid making reels and doing videography inside the loco cabin because it often compromises the safety of passengers as well as train operation,” Akhilesh Pandey, National President of Indian Railway Employees Federation told ETV Bharat.
Guidelines for permission for still, videography for common persons
As per railway rules, prior permission for still/video photography to Indian nationals shall be granted by the Chief Public Relations Officers of the respective Railways/Units. However, if still/video photography is to be undertaken for commercial purposes, approval (in principle) will be conveyed to the concerned Railways/Units advising them to grant permission after completing necessary formalities and charging the prescribed licence fee. The holder of the permission letter is required to give prior information to the Station Master/In-charge of the concerned stations/premises before undertaking still/video photography and they have to follow safety and security regulations in vogue on the railways.
