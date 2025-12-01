ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Ministry Issues Directives To LPs, ALPs Against Videography Inside Locomotive Cabs

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has issued directives to its staff, prohibiting videography inside locomotive cabs and the sharing of such videos on social media, citing concerns over passenger safety and overall train security.

Under Indian Railways’ established safety protocols, loco pilots and assistant loco pilots are strictly barred from engaging in any activity that could divert their attention from operating the train. This instruction was prompted by recent instances where videos recorded inside locomotive cabs were found uploaded on personal social media accounts, potentially compromising operational safety.

As per railways, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) has mentioned in its letter that running staff are engaging in videography inside locomotive cabs and subsequently uploading social media accounts on various platforms. During the social media browsing by the Special Intelligence Branch, it was observed that some of the loco pilots have posted such contents in their social media accounts which are accessible to the general public.

Notably, railway board had, a few years ago, issued instruction through letter against videography in locomotive cab after receiving the complaint at CPGRAM portal that videos on working of locomotives were available in social media that time zonal railways were advised to direct the supervisory staff to counsel the crew for not uploading the working of locomotives on social media platforms.

What railway established rule says

The locomotive cab is a critical operational area where undivided attention is mandatory. Personal videography or using of mobile phones inside the loco cab not only distracts the running staff but also compromises cab security, operational discipline and could potentially violate internal security protocols.

Railway’s advice to staff

It is advised to counsel the crew to not upload any videos connecting with the railway working on social media accounts as this may compromise the safety of the train service as well as the passengers. It is also advised to sensitise the running staff under acknowledgement and check the usage of mobile while on-duty of their nominated Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilots by Chief Loco Inspectors.