Railways Launches Web-based Application For Allotment Of Railway Staff Quarters
The cutting-edge automation will reduce repetitive administrative work, minimise errors, and speed up decision-making, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday launched a web-based application for allotment of staff quarters, benefitting over 60,000 employees.
Traditionally, allotment and management of railway quarters involved paperwork, manual tracking, and delays. Moving this process online can improve transparency, employees can clearly see availability, waitlists, and allotment status without ambiguity.
Speaking on the modern initiative, Naresh Pal Singh, General Manager of North Central Railways (NCR), emphasised that such digital solutions will reduce manual intervention, improve transparency, and ensure faster disposal of allotment cases.
The application is expected to be made fully operational and available to users within the next 20–25 days, following final deployment and onboarding procedures. This initiative marks another milestone in NCR’s ongoing journey towards digital excellence and improved service delivery for its employees.
In terms of efficiency, automation will reduce repetitive administrative work, minimise errors, and speed up decision-making. Tasks that once took days or weeks can now be handled in real time. For a large workforce like NCR’s, that’s a major operational upgrade.
According to the Railways, the focus on user convenience is equally important. A web-based platform allows employees to access services anytime, reducing the need to visit offices physically. This is especially valuable for staff posted across different locations within the NCR zone.
Taken together, this dual-sided design—serving both employees and administrators—makes the system scalable and sustainable. It reflects a broader modernisation push within Indian Railways, where internal processes are being re-engineered, not just digitised.
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