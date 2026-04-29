ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Launches Web-based Application For Allotment Of Railway Staff Quarters

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday launched a web-based application for allotment of staff quarters, benefitting over 60,000 employees.

Traditionally, allotment and management of railway quarters involved paperwork, manual tracking, and delays. Moving this process online can improve transparency, employees can clearly see availability, waitlists, and allotment status without ambiguity.

Speaking on the modern initiative, Naresh Pal Singh, General Manager of North Central Railways (NCR), emphasised that such digital solutions will reduce manual intervention, improve transparency, and ensure faster disposal of allotment cases.

The application is expected to be made fully operational and available to users within the next 20–25 days, following final deployment and onboarding procedures. This initiative marks another milestone in NCR’s ongoing journey towards digital excellence and improved service delivery for its employees.