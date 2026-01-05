ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Joint Team To Reduce Mechanical Failures For Ensuring Train Safety & Delay

By addressing these details at the source, the railways aim to prevent avoidable technical snags and ensure safety, more reliable train operations. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With an aim of ensuring a smoother and more reliable journey for passengers, the railway has formed a joint team comprising the Commercial, Operating, Mechanical, and Electrical departments. This initiative focuses on proactively identifying and addressing wagon-related issues, reducing mechanical failures, and ensuring safe and efficient train movement.

As per the railways, it has often been observed that technical snags in wagon trains disrupt operations, forcing passenger trains running behind them to wait for clearance of the same route for further proceed or be diverted to alternative routes, which causes avoidable delays and inconvenience to passengers. This team will minimise the disruptions and enhance overall service reliability.

Several incidents have been reported by various zonal railways involving damage to grease seals in wagons, particularly in open wagons. These damages are mainly caused by tarpaulin covers, nylon ropes, wire, and other loose materials becoming entangled with the axle box area during train movement. Such incidents can result in mechanical failures and wagon detentions, leading to operational disruptions. More importantly, they pose potential safety risks, affecting the reliability of wagon operations and the safe movement of trains, with a direct impact on passenger services and overall rail safety.

Addressing these seemingly small but significant issues is essential to ensuring smooth operations and maintaining the high safety standards of the railways, the railways stated.

Explaining the wider impact of this issue, Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Barat, “Even seemingly insignificant objects can have serious operational consequences. Small items like ropes or loose materials often create technical snags in wagons, disrupting the movement of trains running behind them. As a result, several trains get unnecessarily delayed while waiting for clearance or being diverted to alternate routes.”

“Most trains operate on designated UP and Down lines. If a wagon develops a snag for any reason and has to be stopped, the entire section gets blocked. This affects all following train movements, whether Passenger, Express or Mail trains, leading to cascading delays across the network,” he added.

The team clearly lays down the responsibilities and procedural actions to be followed by all concerned departments at both loading and unloading points. A key focus of these guidelines is preventive care, ensuring that wagons are securely and properly covered with tarpaulins and that no loose or hanging covers, ropes, wires, or other materials are left behind after loading or unloading. By addressing these details at the source, the railways aim to prevent avoidable technical snags and ensure safety, more reliable train operations, the railways said.