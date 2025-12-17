ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Issues New Speed Restrictions; Expect Delays Due To Fog

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday issued instructions for 'double yellow' and 'single yellow' signalling to alert loco pilots to operate train speeds under the maximum speed limit, keeping in view the safety of passengers and train operations, and to curb Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) cases, during the prevailing foggy conditions.

Yellow signals indicate that loco pilots should operate their train at speeds lower than the maximum speed limit. Double yellow signals slightly lower speeds, while single yellow signals vastly lower speeds.

Vande Bharat or Vande Metro (Namo Bharat Rapid Rail): 110 kmph at double yellow, and 90 kmph at single yellow signal Coaching stock, including MEMU/DEMU: 100 kmph at double yellow, and 60 kmph at single yellow signal Freight stock: 55 kmph at double yellow, 40 kmph at single yellow signal Light engine/Tower wagon (8 wheeler): 90 kmph at double yellow, 60 kmph at single yellow signal EMU: 90 kmph at double yellow, 60 kmph at single yellow signal

Delays Expected

According to railway staffers who didn't want to be named, express trains are currently running at speeds between 110 kmph and 160 kmph. Once speed restrictions are implemented, long-distance running trains will likely take more time to cross a section, and face 15-20 minute delays. "If a train takes a minute extra to cross a section, it will take 15 minutes extra to cross 15 sections during its entire journey, from origin station to destination," a loco pilot told ETV Bharat.

Loco pilots have been advised to strictly adhere to different prescribed speeds for different systems during fog. "In case of foggy or inclement weather, instruction contained in the Railway Board’s directions should be followed, which defines precautions to be taken by loco pilots with regards to the maximum speed to be followed in foggy situations for different systems of working, and exercising his overriding judgment at all times,” the Railways stated.

Regarding speed restrictions impacting train punctuality, Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) told ETV Bharat, "This type of speed restriction helps during foggy weather by curbing SPAD cases."

As per Northern Railway data, around 20 trains are running late today, by 5-7 hours, down from around 100 trains that ran late on Monday.

Safety Measures

To keep passengers safe while curbing SPAD cases, the Railways has also instructed loco pilots and assistant loco pilots to be counseled not to exceed prescribed speed limits while passing signals, duly observing the aspect of the next signal ahead and acting accordingly, while considering the brake power of the formation, gradient and visibility of signals or any other condition which may further put restriction.