Railways Issues New Speed Restrictions; Expect Delays Due To Fog
'Double yellow' and 'single yellow' signals for loco pilots to operate at lower speeds, and to curb Signal Passed At Danger cases, will impact punctuality.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday issued instructions for 'double yellow' and 'single yellow' signalling to alert loco pilots to operate train speeds under the maximum speed limit, keeping in view the safety of passengers and train operations, and to curb Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) cases, during the prevailing foggy conditions.
Yellow signals indicate that loco pilots should operate their train at speeds lower than the maximum speed limit. Double yellow signals slightly lower speeds, while single yellow signals vastly lower speeds.
- Vande Bharat or Vande Metro (Namo Bharat Rapid Rail): 110 kmph at double yellow, and 90 kmph at single yellow signal
- Coaching stock, including MEMU/DEMU: 100 kmph at double yellow, and 60 kmph at single yellow signal
- Freight stock: 55 kmph at double yellow, 40 kmph at single yellow signal
- Light engine/Tower wagon (8 wheeler): 90 kmph at double yellow, 60 kmph at single yellow signal
- EMU: 90 kmph at double yellow, 60 kmph at single yellow signal
Delays Expected
According to railway staffers who didn't want to be named, express trains are currently running at speeds between 110 kmph and 160 kmph. Once speed restrictions are implemented, long-distance running trains will likely take more time to cross a section, and face 15-20 minute delays. "If a train takes a minute extra to cross a section, it will take 15 minutes extra to cross 15 sections during its entire journey, from origin station to destination," a loco pilot told ETV Bharat.
Loco pilots have been advised to strictly adhere to different prescribed speeds for different systems during fog. "In case of foggy or inclement weather, instruction contained in the Railway Board’s directions should be followed, which defines precautions to be taken by loco pilots with regards to the maximum speed to be followed in foggy situations for different systems of working, and exercising his overriding judgment at all times,” the Railways stated.
Regarding speed restrictions impacting train punctuality, Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) told ETV Bharat, "This type of speed restriction helps during foggy weather by curbing SPAD cases."
As per Northern Railway data, around 20 trains are running late today, by 5-7 hours, down from around 100 trains that ran late on Monday.
Safety Measures
To keep passengers safe while curbing SPAD cases, the Railways has also instructed loco pilots and assistant loco pilots to be counseled not to exceed prescribed speed limits while passing signals, duly observing the aspect of the next signal ahead and acting accordingly, while considering the brake power of the formation, gradient and visibility of signals or any other condition which may further put restriction.
As per the Railways, the instructions define the procedure of controlling, and dos and don’ts, while working on different stretches of down/up gradients. Instructions will be made available in the working cab locomotive, Vande Bharat, EMU, MEMU, DEMU and Tower wagons. Further safety posters will display instructions in the crew lobby.
The Railway Board's instruction reads: "Loco pilots will regulate and control the running of the train according to the working time table, so as to avoid either excessive speed or loss of time, and not make up between any two stations more time than is allowed in the working time table, and will also observe all speed restrictions."
Railways Employees React
Navin Kumar, national president of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU), told ETV Bharat, "The instructions regarding double yellow signals has been issued for the first time. Earlier, we only had single yellow signals."
"Railways has issued this circular to alert loco pilots about SPAD cases, and to deal with foggy conditions. This will keep train operations and passengers safe. If a loco pilot follows the speed limit, it becomes easy to control the train," Kumar added.
"Speeds depend on sections. Loco pilots have to follow restrictions and maintain speeds to control braking distance," IRSTMU general secretary Alok Chandra Prakash told ETV Bharat.
Explaining the speed restrictions, loco pilot A K Raut told ETV Bharat, "Imposition of speed restrictions has a direct impact on train timings. A similar circular, issued by the Railways in 2017, had introduced certain speed restrictions, following which, when an increase in section occupancy time was observed, the restriction was withdrawn."
"From 2017 to the present, some zonal railways have issued directions on speed restrictions, but left it to the loco pilot’s discretion to decide what speed to maintain in foggy conditions. The current circular over speed restrictions was issued by the Railways after some incidents," Raut added.
No End Of Troubles For Passengers
Kavita Sharma, a frequent traveller, told ETV Bharat, "Delay of train services during foggy conditions has become a recurring annual phenomenon. It's passengers who continue to bear the brunt of these disruptions. I'm not aware of speed restrictions, but if it is being implemented, we don’t know what passengers will have to face next."
"The Railways should develop a robust and effective system to manage fog-related conditions and resulting train delays, so that passengers are not forced to wait for additional 5-6 hours in cold weather. Every year, during the Christmas and New Year holiday, when many people like to travel, they face prolonged delays in train services. This is unfair to passengers like us, who pay the full fare, but still face unnecessary delays," said Nutan Rai, another passenger.
