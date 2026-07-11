ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Issues Safety Measures To Prevent Signal Passed At Danger Incidents

New Delhi: Following the Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) incident involving a train crew at Ayodhya Cantt station last week, the Railways issued safety instructions to strengthen train operations and prevent such recurrences.

It said the crew should be updated every six months, if not running on all the lines of the yard, the signal sighting committee must point out minor issues, if any, in signal visibility. As per the manual, the minimum sighting distance required is 200 meters, but an adequate distance of 400 meters can be maintained. Fog safe device programming should be checked for a multiple-line yard, which may be programmed for the nearest starter signal among all platforms, it added.

Following an analysis of the Ayodhya SPAD incident, Railways said normally goods trains are not run via line number 5 and Platform number 3. However, the loco pilot was driving through this line after an interval of more than a year.

"Normally, starter signals are located at the end of the platform. In this case, it was located 100 meters in advance, which was missed by the crew. The signal visibility was 250 metres from the assistant loco pilot's side, which was obstructed by the coach display unit from the loco pilot's side, and the assistant loco pilot also failed to operate the RS valve. The FSD is programmed for the main line starter, which is 100 meters ahead of the starter of line no 5," it added.

Authorities said goods trains are usually not run via Line 5 and Platform 3 at Ayodhya. But the loco pilot was driving through this line after a long interval of more than a year. His learning about the yard was poor, as this line has a 3-degree curve.

The Railways states that for millions of passengers, a train journey often begins with the confidence that they will reach their destination safely. Strengthening that confidence is the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, or Kavach, designed to make train travel safer and more reliable.

"Acting as an intelligent safety shield, Kavach continuously monitors train movements, automatically applies brakes when required, prevents SPAD incidents and potential collisions, and allows trains to operate safely at their maximum permissible speeds. The system also supports dependable train operations during challenging weather conditions such as dense fog, when visibility is severely reduced," an official said.