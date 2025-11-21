ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Instructs Zones To Enforce Periodic Training Modules On Staff Across All Levels

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has issued instructions to all its zones to focus on gaps in the periodic induction, refresher and promotional training programmes for its staff, after noticing that many staff members, at both the field and supervisory levels, have not undergone the mandatory training.

The move comes after recent reports by a parliamentary panel on safety issues, which flagged gaps in the periodic induction, refresher and promotional training programmes for personnel. The Ministry said the Committee had noted that there are a large numbers of vacancies during the refresher courses in the training institutes, and that the allocated funds for training are not being fully utilised.

The Railway Board said that after reviewing the matter, they observed that Indian Railways is currently undergoing a critical transition phase marked by the adoption of new technologies and modernisation initiatives. In this context, developing an efficient, safety-oriented workforce aligned with future technological requirements, is of utmost importance.

“It is advised that a robust mechanism be established to effectively monitor training at the induction, refresher, and promotional stages, ensuring that no staff at field or supervisory levels miss any mandatory training modules at any stage, and that all related training data are comprehensively recorded,” it said.

The Board said that it may take necessary steps to ensure that all sanctioned faculty positions across various training institutes are filled. It also requested Zonal Railways and Production Units to take necessary action for the effective and positive implementation of its recommendations, as training is an essential component of service conditions and is vital for maintaining operational safety and efficiency.

