Railways Instructs Zones To Enforce Periodic Training Modules On Staff Across All Levels
Action taken in response to Parliamentary Standing Committee observation that many staffers give regular training and refresher courses a miss.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has issued instructions to all its zones to focus on gaps in the periodic induction, refresher and promotional training programmes for its staff, after noticing that many staff members, at both the field and supervisory levels, have not undergone the mandatory training.
The move comes after recent reports by a parliamentary panel on safety issues, which flagged gaps in the periodic induction, refresher and promotional training programmes for personnel. The Ministry said the Committee had noted that there are a large numbers of vacancies during the refresher courses in the training institutes, and that the allocated funds for training are not being fully utilised.
The Railway Board said that after reviewing the matter, they observed that Indian Railways is currently undergoing a critical transition phase marked by the adoption of new technologies and modernisation initiatives. In this context, developing an efficient, safety-oriented workforce aligned with future technological requirements, is of utmost importance.
“It is advised that a robust mechanism be established to effectively monitor training at the induction, refresher, and promotional stages, ensuring that no staff at field or supervisory levels miss any mandatory training modules at any stage, and that all related training data are comprehensively recorded,” it said.
The Board said that it may take necessary steps to ensure that all sanctioned faculty positions across various training institutes are filled. It also requested Zonal Railways and Production Units to take necessary action for the effective and positive implementation of its recommendations, as training is an essential component of service conditions and is vital for maintaining operational safety and efficiency.
Public Accounts Committee Audit Note
In its audit, the Public Accounts Committee in 2023-24 noticed that 794 officials dealing with track maintenance across seven railways zones had not received adequate training. Induction/initial training was not given to 240 officials, while refresher training was not imparted to 518 officials of the different zones. Training shortfalls have also been reported at the supervisory level.
Ministry Of Railways' Response
In its recent action taken note, the Ministry replied to the Standing Committee that Indian Railways has an extensive network of eight Centralised Training Institutes and 158 Other Training Institutes across the country to address the training needs of about 12 lakh personnel. It also said that upgradation/creation of training infrastructure is a continuous process.
"Efforts are being made through regular interactions with zonal railways to ensure need-based fund allocation and their utmost utilisation. During FY2024-25, an expenditure of Rs 140 crore was made against the revised outlay of Rs 144 crore. For the current fiscal, 2025-26, an outlay of Rs 301 crore has been kept for training and HRD. During 2023-24, about 5.19 lakh employees underwent different training modules — initial, promotional, refresher and specialised. Indian Railways is making significant strides in overcoming the challenges it faces in training its workforce,” the note said.
The Ministry also added that training enhances the ability of its employees to respond to emergencies, improves their decision-making, and provides opportunities for continual learning and improvement. To ensure the effectiveness of its training programmes, the training modules are regularly updated and upgraded, it said. Further, as safe train operations is the topmost priority of the Indian Railways, special emphasis is laid on the training of employees looking after safety issues, the Ministry said.
In response, the Standing Committee urged the Ministry to ensure timely and optimum utilisation of allocated funds under both general and Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) heads, by adopting a result-oriented monitoring framework.
