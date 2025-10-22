ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Introduces Nursing And Baby Feeding Rooms At Stations To Support Lactating Mothers

New Delhi: Indian Railways has introduced Nursing Rooms and Baby Feeding Rooms for lactating mothers at several major stations across the country in order to make train travel more comfortable and inclusive for women passengers.

These women passengers, who are travelling long distances, late at night, or alone with their infants, can rest and take care of their children safely in this designated space.

Explaining the separate space for women passengers, Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer, North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The railway has initiated to develop such a space for women who are travelling with infants. It is noticed that female passengers don’t get proper space to feed milk to their child in crowded station areas, following which designated spaces have been developed under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme, which will provide mothers with a safe place to feed their children.”

He continued, “In the NCR zone, the administration has been developing such spaces at other stations with a view to providing comfort and a safe place for women passengers. The feeding rooms are dependent on the per station and the number of footfalls. Ideally, a room can be used by around 20-30 women at a time."

Echoing similar views, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railway, said, “This facility is being initiated at major stations, especially crowded stations, where women hesitate to feed milk to their child in public. Now, the women will get their personal space to take care of their infant.”

Under Project Ayushman, South Western Railway has rolled out a first-of-its-kind Nursing Room facility, bringing dignity, comfort, and privacy to travelling mothers. This passenger-friendly facility has been launched in collaboration with Ladies Circle India, as part of Indian Railways’ ongoing mission to make travel more inclusive, thoughtful, and humane.

Keeping the convenience of women passengers paramount, a Baby Feeding Room has been developed at Fatehpur Railway Station, provided by Himalaya Care under CSR.