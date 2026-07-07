ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Introduces New Parcel Van Booking System For Better Transparency, Customer Convenience

New Delhi: Following reports of irregularities in the allotment of Parcel Van bookings in some zonal railways, the Railway Board has introduced a new Parcel Van Booking System to enhance transparency, fairness, and customer convenience.

Under the new system, traders can place a demand (indent) for parcel vans up to 90 days prior to their preferred loading date, tailored to their specific requirements.

This will assist traders in better planning their business operations and goods transportation. The revamped system is designed to provide traders and parcel customers with a simpler, more transparent, and customer-friendly booking process, making it easier to plan and transport goods across the railway network.

By streamlining the booking procedure and improving operational efficiency, the new system is expected to strengthen customer confidence, ensure greater transparency in the allotment process, and provide reliable logistics support to businesses across the country.

Highlighting the benefits of the new system, senior railway officials said that it addresses concerns regarding irregularities in the earlier indenting process and introduces a streamlined, transparent mechanism that enhances fairness and efficiency. With a simplified booking process, traders can plan their consignments with greater confidence, reduce uncertainty, and enjoy a more predictable transportation experience.

"The new Parcel Van Booking System is expected to strengthen customer confidence by promoting transparency, improving operational efficiency, and providing reliable logistics support for businesses. By making parcel transportation more accessible and customer-centric, Indian Railways continues to enhance the ease of doing business while offering better services to traders and parcel customers across the country," a Railways official said.

Traders and parcel customers can thus transport their goods via rail at more economical rates.

According to an official of the Railways, under the new arrangement, parcel vans will be allocated based on the preferred loading date. If multiple applications are received for the same date, priority will be determined by the date and time of application submission, thereby ensuring greater transparency in the process.