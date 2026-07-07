Railways Introduces New Parcel Van Booking System For Better Transparency, Customer Convenience
The revamped system will assist traders in better planning their business operations and goods transportation, reports ETV Bharat's Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Following reports of irregularities in the allotment of Parcel Van bookings in some zonal railways, the Railway Board has introduced a new Parcel Van Booking System to enhance transparency, fairness, and customer convenience.
Under the new system, traders can place a demand (indent) for parcel vans up to 90 days prior to their preferred loading date, tailored to their specific requirements.
This will assist traders in better planning their business operations and goods transportation. The revamped system is designed to provide traders and parcel customers with a simpler, more transparent, and customer-friendly booking process, making it easier to plan and transport goods across the railway network.
By streamlining the booking procedure and improving operational efficiency, the new system is expected to strengthen customer confidence, ensure greater transparency in the allotment process, and provide reliable logistics support to businesses across the country.
Highlighting the benefits of the new system, senior railway officials said that it addresses concerns regarding irregularities in the earlier indenting process and introduces a streamlined, transparent mechanism that enhances fairness and efficiency. With a simplified booking process, traders can plan their consignments with greater confidence, reduce uncertainty, and enjoy a more predictable transportation experience.
"The new Parcel Van Booking System is expected to strengthen customer confidence by promoting transparency, improving operational efficiency, and providing reliable logistics support for businesses. By making parcel transportation more accessible and customer-centric, Indian Railways continues to enhance the ease of doing business while offering better services to traders and parcel customers across the country," a Railways official said.
Traders and parcel customers can thus transport their goods via rail at more economical rates.
According to an official of the Railways, under the new arrangement, parcel vans will be allocated based on the preferred loading date. If multiple applications are received for the same date, priority will be determined by the date and time of application submission, thereby ensuring greater transparency in the process.
The Railways may designate stations with high demand as 'notified stations.' The parcel van registration fee has been set at Rs 25,000 per van for such stations, while it is Rs 10,000 per van for other stations, the official added.
Also, if the Railways fails to provide the parcel van within 10 days of the preferred loading date and the customer wishes to cancel their indent, the entire registration amount deposited will be refunded.
CRIS has been requested to take necessary action so as to facilitate smooth implementation of the system. The date of implementation of the above provisions in portal, may also be intimated to Board's office and Zonal Railways well in advance, Railways stated.
Beside this, the Ministry of Railways has also announced the 'Lean Season' for the financial year 2026-27, during which the 'Busy Season Charge' (BSC) will not be levied on certain categories of freight transport.
Accordingly, all commodities transported in covered wagons (BCN group) will be exempt from the BSC during the months of July, August, and September 2026. Similarly, the BSC will not apply to most commodities transported in open wagons during August and September 2026. However, iron ore, limestone, dolomite, and certain iron and steel-related products will not be covered under this exemption.
Railways has implemented this measure with the aim of providing industries, traders, and potential customers with cost-effective freight transport facilities and encouraging higher volumes of rail freight loading.
Traders and industrial customers can take advantage of this period to transport their goods via rail at more economical rates.
Also Read