Railways Instructs Officials To Videograph Water Filling Process In Trains
The system will help monitor water availability in trains during the summer season, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways, in a bid to ensure passengers' comfort during summer, has instructed its officials to document the process of filling water in coaches through videography and submit brief inspection reports during journeys.
The system will help monitor water availability in trains during summer and ensure timely refilling and avoid shortage of water. Focus will be on ensuring proper water filling at designated stations following which a 15-day intensive drive will be conducted by the zonal railways to monitor the process.
Time-stamped videos of water filling process at the stations will be recorded and kept for verification whenever required. Additionally, one supervisory officer will be assigned to carry out onboard checks of water availability in running trains. At least two trains per day will be inspected, one in the up direction and the other in the down direction, preferably long-distance trains passing through stations where water filling is not available.
The Railway Ministry stated senior officers will conduct surprise checks to ensure compliance, and daily reports will be submitted through a Google Drive link. As per the railways' instructions, the report should include name of the division and clearly indicate that water has been filled/topped up in all nominated trains at the nominated water filling stations of the division, the water filling process has been videographed and should also include a brief on the report of the inspected trains enroute.
Similarly, in a bid to enhance cleanliness and hygiene in trains, all zonal railways have been advised to check choking of bio-tanks, working of flush in toilets, fitment of F-supports, rubber hose end connections, presence of faecal matter on tank, and availability of clamps.
"The daily position and data should be updated daily online. The daily position of the drive will be reviewed at the highest level in the Railway Board," the railways said.
As per CAG report 2025, the analysis of Rail Madad complaints during a busy train journey revealed that passengers often face problems where there is no water in the toilets or washbasins.
This not only makes travel uncomfortable but also creates other issues like toilets getting choked, foul smell in coaches and unhygienic compartments. The situation is especially worse in General coaches, where such problems often go unnoticed and unreported, unlike in Sleeper or AC coaches, where passengers are more likely to raise complaints.
Over time, such persistent issues can make long journeys quite unpleasant for travelers. A total of 1,00,280 complaints regarding non-availability of water in toilets and wash-basins in the coaches were reported during 2022-23. In the complaints, Service Level Allowance (SLA)79 was breached in 33,937 cases (33.84 per cent) as the resolution got delayed beyond the expected timeline. This includes 8,280 cases (24 per cent) where breach of SLA-2 were observed.
To understand water availability on long-distance trains, the Railway Audit conducted a feedback survey on six selected trains in each zone. Out of 2,426 passengers surveyed across the Indian Railways, 366 passenges, about 15 per cent, reported that they had faced lack of water in toilets or washbasins. The proportion of passengers dissatisfied with water availability varied between 16 per cent and 28 per cent across nine zones, highlighting that the problem is widespread and affects a significant number of travelers, the CAG report mentioned.
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