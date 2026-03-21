ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Instructs Officials To Videograph Water Filling Process In Trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways, in a bid to ensure passengers' comfort during summer, has instructed its officials to document the process of filling water in coaches through videography and submit brief inspection reports during journeys.

The system will help monitor water availability in trains during summer and ensure timely refilling and avoid shortage of water. Focus will be on ensuring proper water filling at designated stations following which a 15-day intensive drive will be conducted by the zonal railways to monitor the process.

Time-stamped videos of water filling process at the stations will be recorded and kept for verification whenever required. Additionally, one supervisory officer will be assigned to carry out onboard checks of water availability in running trains. At least two trains per day will be inspected, one in the up direction and the other in the down direction, preferably long-distance trains passing through stations where water filling is not available.

The Railway Ministry stated senior officers will conduct surprise checks to ensure compliance, and daily reports will be submitted through a Google Drive link. As per the railways' instructions, the report should include name of the division and clearly indicate that water has been filled/topped up in all nominated trains at the nominated water filling stations of the division, the water filling process has been videographed and should also include a brief on the report of the inspected trains enroute.

Similarly, in a bid to enhance cleanliness and hygiene in trains, all zonal railways have been advised to check choking of bio-tanks, working of flush in toilets, fitment of F-supports, rubber hose end connections, presence of faecal matter on tank, and availability of clamps.