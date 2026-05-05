ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Instructs LPs, ALPs To Keep Mobiles Switched Off During Duty Hours To Enhance Passenger Safety

New Delhi: To enhance passenger safety, the Railways has introduced a safety-focused measure requiring loco running staff to keep all mobile and CUG phones switched off while on duty, ensuring full attention from the time they take charge of the train until handover.

This decision has been taken to ensure that Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots remain fully focused on their responsibilities. In railway operations, safety is not just about major decisions, it is built on small, consistent habits that protect everyone on board.

As part of this commitment, LPs, when required to contact the Train Manager or Station Master, are instructed to use only the Walkie-Talkie set. The use of CUG mobile phones or personal phones for such communication is strictly discouraged.

This measure is designed to ensure that LPs and ALPs remain fully attentive to their operational responsibilities without unnecessary distractions. By standardizing communication through dedicated channels, the system strengthens reliability, reduces ambiguity, and reinforces operational discipline. Ultimately, these small but consistent habits followed by every crew member collectively uphold the highest standards of safety for passengers and railway operations alike.

In case of any locomotive trouble en route, such as loco failure, train parting, derailment, or any other operational issue, the LP will contact the Train Traffic Controller (TLC) only through the official CUG (Corporate User Group) communication system. The LP should not contact any Chief Loco Inspector (CLI) or other railway officials directly on mobile phones. If required, the TLC will arrange a conference call with the concerned officials for further coordination and necessary instructions, the railways said.

According to the railway officials, any telephone communication with the TLC will be made only when the train is stationary and the speed is zero.

As per the directives, in case the train is stationary and the LP needs to attend to any personal emergency or contact family members, such communication will be made only through the TMR telephone or the station CUG phone.

During the course of train operations, strict communication discipline is maintained to ensure safety, control, and accountability. The LP is not permitted to use personal mobile phones at any point during the journey. All operational communication is routed only through authorized railway communication systems, the official said.