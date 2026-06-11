ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Initiates Ambush Checks, Footplate And Night Inspections Of Light Engine Operations

New Delhi: In the wake of two recent side-collision incidents involving Light Engines, the Railway Board has initiated a focused safety review of light engine operations following which ambush checks, footplate inspections and night inspections will be intensified to assess alertness of crew and compliance with signal observance and braking instructions, and accident or incident cases involving light engines.

In addition, tower wagons and track machines will be reviewed and analysed at divisional level for identifying systemic deficiencies and preventive measures.

Expressing serious concern over the recent Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) incident and the ensuing side collision, the Railways has once again underscored the importance of operational discipline on the network. Officials stressed the need for strict compliance with signal indications, adherence to prescribed speed restrictions, timely application of brakes, and alert intervention by Assistant Loco Pilots. The Railways also highlighted the safe operation of light engines as a critical aspect of ensuring train safety and preventing accidents, the railway official said.

Special Safety Check

The railways has directed for conducting a special 15-day safety check will be conducted from June 11 to 25 with focused counselling, footplate inspections, ambush checks and monitoring on adherence to prescribed speeds at ‘YY’ and ‘Y’ signal aspects, timely brake application and braking pattern analysis, RS Valve handling and emergency brake application by ALPs, repeated call-out and acknowledgement of signal aspect, and monitoring of long duty hours, overdue crew and crew alertness.

Finding Report

The Railways has directed all concerned units to complete the ongoing safety checks and submit detailed reports by June 30. The reports will include deficiencies identified during inspections, along with the corrective measures already taken or proposed to address them, as part of efforts to strengthen operational safety across the network.

Counselling of LPs and ALPs