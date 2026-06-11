Railways Initiates Ambush Checks, Footplate And Night Inspections Of Light Engine Operations
Railway officials stress the need for strict compliance with signal indications, adherence to prescribed speed restrictions, timely application of brakes, and alert intervention by ALPs.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of two recent side-collision incidents involving Light Engines, the Railway Board has initiated a focused safety review of light engine operations following which ambush checks, footplate inspections and night inspections will be intensified to assess alertness of crew and compliance with signal observance and braking instructions, and accident or incident cases involving light engines.
In addition, tower wagons and track machines will be reviewed and analysed at divisional level for identifying systemic deficiencies and preventive measures.
Expressing serious concern over the recent Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) incident and the ensuing side collision, the Railways has once again underscored the importance of operational discipline on the network. Officials stressed the need for strict compliance with signal indications, adherence to prescribed speed restrictions, timely application of brakes, and alert intervention by Assistant Loco Pilots. The Railways also highlighted the safe operation of light engines as a critical aspect of ensuring train safety and preventing accidents, the railway official said.
Special Safety Check
The railways has directed for conducting a special 15-day safety check will be conducted from June 11 to 25 with focused counselling, footplate inspections, ambush checks and monitoring on adherence to prescribed speeds at ‘YY’ and ‘Y’ signal aspects, timely brake application and braking pattern analysis, RS Valve handling and emergency brake application by ALPs, repeated call-out and acknowledgement of signal aspect, and monitoring of long duty hours, overdue crew and crew alertness.
Finding Report
The Railways has directed all concerned units to complete the ongoing safety checks and submit detailed reports by June 30. The reports will include deficiencies identified during inspections, along with the corrective measures already taken or proposed to address them, as part of efforts to strengthen operational safety across the network.
Counselling of LPs and ALPs
The Railways has instructed units to conduct counselling sessions for Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), emphasising strict adherence to prescribed speed limits while approaching signals. The drive will also reinforce the practice of repeatedly calling out “Red Ahead” after passing a cautionary ‘Y’ signal until the train either comes to a complete halt or the signal ahead clears. Railway officials have stressed the need for heightened vigilance in signal observance and strict compliance with all caution orders and speed restrictions to enhance operational safety.
ALPs to be specifically counseled
The officials have emphasized the need for counseling ALPs on the timely operation of the RS Valve. ALPs are being advised to intervene promptly whenever a train exceeds the prescribed speed limit or when the Loco Pilot's response is found to be inadequate. As part of the initiative, practical RS Valve handling exercises are being conducted to help ALPs develop confidence in applying emergency brakes during critical situations. The hands-on training is aimed at improving decision-making under pressure and ensuring that ALPs are fully prepared to take swift corrective action whenever required, thereby contributing to safer train operations.
Braking behavior to be analysed
To ensure that trials are conducted under the highest safety standards, Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) will invariably accompany LPs during all light engine trials. Their presence will help ensure strict adherence to prescribed safety precautions while enabling close monitoring of operational practices. The trials will also be supported by detailed analysis of data obtained from dataloggers and the Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS). This technology-driven approach is expected to provide valuable insights into train handling, facilitate objective performance assessment, and strengthen efforts to enhance operational safety and reliability.
What Loco Pilots say
"Although the Railways regularly conduct safety reviews to ensure safe train operations, it has been observed that SPAD incidents have increased in recent years, primarily due to staff shortages and inadequate rest periods for Locomotive Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Locomotive Pilots (ALPs)," Ram Raj Bhagat, President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
"The Railways has already issued guidelines for the operation of light engines, as some Loco Pilots tend to treat them less seriously because they are not hauling a train. However, the Railways has emphasized that all prescribed rules and safety regulations must be strictly followed while driving a light engine," a Loco Pilot posted in the Northern Zone told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.
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