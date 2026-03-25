ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Terminate Contract Of Firm Serving Food On Vande Bharat Express After Passenger Lodges Complaint Over Quality

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday took major action by terminating contract of the company providing food on the Vande Bharat Express running from Patna to Tatanagar after a passenger complained about the quality of food, which was served.

The Ministry of Railways also imposed a fine of ₹50 Lakhs on the company serving food on the Vande Bharat Express. It also slapped a fine of Rs 1O lakh on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways said, "The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train number 21896 (Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on 15 March 2026 has been taken seriously. Action taken — IRCTC has been penalised ₹10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with ₹50 lakh, and ordered to terminate the contact. Passenger safety and quality remain our top priority."