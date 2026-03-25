Railways Terminate Contract Of Firm Serving Food On Vande Bharat Express After Passenger Lodges Complaint Over Quality
A passenger travelling on Vande Bharat train from Patna to Tatanagar had launched a complaint over the quality of food being served on the train.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday took major action by terminating contract of the company providing food on the Vande Bharat Express running from Patna to Tatanagar after a passenger complained about the quality of food, which was served.
The Ministry of Railways also imposed a fine of ₹50 Lakhs on the company serving food on the Vande Bharat Express. It also slapped a fine of Rs 1O lakh on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways said, "The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train number 21896 (Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on 15 March 2026 has been taken seriously. Action taken — IRCTC has been penalised ₹10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with ₹50 lakh, and ordered to terminate the contact. Passenger safety and quality remain our top priority."
The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train number 21896 (Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on 15 March 2026 has been taken seriously. Action taken — IRCTC has been penalised ₹10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with ₹50 lakh, and…— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 25, 2026
A spokesperson for the Indian Railways mainrained that passenger safety and quality standards remains the highest priority.
A statement issued by the Ministry said, "The Indian Railways, through IRCTC, serves meals to over 1.5 million passengers daily across its vast network—making it one of the largest onboard catering operations in the world. Passenger safety and food quality constitute the very cornerstone of this mission. Any violation of these standards results in immediate and stringent action."
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