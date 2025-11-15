ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Holds Discussions With Locomotive Staff On Safety And Workplace Basics

New Delhi: The Indian Railways held discussions with loco pilots to seek insights into their past experiences and issues related to workplace, safety, training, mental empowerment, and operational improvement as well as their safety, challenges, and protection of rights.

The loco pilots were shown videos of recent incidents to sensitize them on safe operations, ensuring safe operations, and preventing significant losses due to momentary errors. Loco pilots (Mail/Passenger), loco pilots (Goods), and assistant loco pilotsshared their experiences in the discussions.

Explaining the importance of running crews’ role in safe train operations, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Yatendra Kumar advised them to operate the locomotives with focus. Citing the example of a signal call-out, Kumar discussed the mental state of a loco pilot and advised them to leave all household worries outside the loco cab before entering it.

As per railways, the lobby seminar discussion was held to emphasize awareness and compliance with safety regulations during duty, and to deliberate on the importance of performing duties during accidents and emergencies.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways said, “The railways often conducts such types of meetings and seminars with loco running staff regarding their responsibilities during duty and make them aware about safety.”

“The main objective of the event was to address issues related to workplace safety, training, mental empowerment, and operational improvement, as well as the safety of loco pilots, challenges faced during duty, and protection of their rights,” Tripathi added.