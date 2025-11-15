Railways Holds Discussions With Locomotive Staff On Safety And Workplace Basics
The loco pilots were advised to leave their worries behind before entering the cab as safety is of utmost priority in the Indian Railways.
New Delhi: The Indian Railways held discussions with loco pilots to seek insights into their past experiences and issues related to workplace, safety, training, mental empowerment, and operational improvement as well as their safety, challenges, and protection of rights.
The loco pilots were shown videos of recent incidents to sensitize them on safe operations, ensuring safe operations, and preventing significant losses due to momentary errors. Loco pilots (Mail/Passenger), loco pilots (Goods), and assistant loco pilotsshared their experiences in the discussions.
Explaining the importance of running crews’ role in safe train operations, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Yatendra Kumar advised them to operate the locomotives with focus. Citing the example of a signal call-out, Kumar discussed the mental state of a loco pilot and advised them to leave all household worries outside the loco cab before entering it.
As per railways, the lobby seminar discussion was held to emphasize awareness and compliance with safety regulations during duty, and to deliberate on the importance of performing duties during accidents and emergencies.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways said, “The railways often conducts such types of meetings and seminars with loco running staff regarding their responsibilities during duty and make them aware about safety.”
“The main objective of the event was to address issues related to workplace safety, training, mental empowerment, and operational improvement, as well as the safety of loco pilots, challenges faced during duty, and protection of their rights,” Tripathi added.
Running staff from various categories participated enthusiastically in the discussions and shared their past experiences during foggy weather while taking a pledge to conduct future operations safely, a senior official stated.
Rajneesh Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, NCR, urged prioritizing signal call-outs and reporting any other problems through the CMS.
“Both the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot must be mentally and physically present in the engine. Describing operation as a shared responsibility between the pilot and assistant loco pilot, we asked them to monitor each other's activities and to promptly pull the RS handle,” Agarwal advised.
Explaining the crucial role of signal call-outs to the running staff, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Electrical) Pradeep Sharma emphasized, “The importance of adhering to signal signals, effectively calling out signals, and maintaining a close watch on signals until the last moment is crucial to avoid human error.”
The railway officials described signal call out as the basic mantra of operation, stressed during operation as per rules and avoided predictions. During foggy days, the Chief Loco Inspectors are advised to take steps as per norms to deal with difficult conditions to maintain smooth rail operations.
The authorities advised staff to follow the instructions issued by the lobby to the letter and also to operate after taking complete rest and not to use mobile phones excessively in the running room.
