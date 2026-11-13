Special Trains, Ticketing Facilities, Crowd Management Measures For Handling Chhath Puja Rush
Security arrangements have been stepped up as it has been noticed that festival rush often creates opportunities for passenger-related offences and other criminal activities.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Expecting a daily footfall of at least five lakh passengers on the occasion of Chhath Puja, the Railways has swung into action to handle the additional crowd and ensure safe, smooth and hassle-free journey across the rail network.
It is operating nearly 400 trains in November to cater to commuters travelling to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other North Eastern States, where this festival is celebrated in a grand manner.
The authorities have also stepped-up security arrangements, as it has been noticed that festival rush often creates opportunities for theft, unauthorised transportation of prohibited items, passenger-related offences and other criminal activities.
As part of the arrangements, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket-checking staff have intensified joint checks on trains and railway premises, while special drives are underway to regulate passenger movement, prevent overcrowding and facilitate safe boarding.
Senior officials said that the Railways is operating special trains to various high-demand destinations such as Darbhanga, Patna, Chhapra, Sasaram, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Shalimar and Howrah, keeping in view the travel requirements of passengers from different sections of society and providing convenient travel options for all segments.
Also, it is making continuous efforts to run more special trains to meet the increasing demand despite certain operational limitations by utilising the available resources to the maximum extent.
Measures To Handle Festive Rush
Adequate ticket checking staff and RPF personnel have been deployed at the stations to regulate passenger movement, prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth and orderly movement of passengers.
RPF personnel are guiding passengers to form proper queues while boarding trains and ensure orderly entry into coaches to prevent rushing, pushing and overcrowding on platforms. Frequent announcements regarding train arrivals and departures, train numbers and coach positions are being made to help passengers plan their movement at the station and board their respective trains conveniently. Employees are also making announcements through megaphones wherever required to guide passengers.
Holding areas have been arranged at important stations to accommodate passengers during peak hours. Passengers are being guided to these areas to avoid overcrowding on platforms and ensure safe and orderly boarding of trains.
General ticketing facilities have been strengthened through the provision of adequate Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs). Passengers are also being encouraged to use the UTS mobile app, with QR codes displayed at ticket counters and other prominent locations to facilitate the purchase of unreserved tickets without waiting in queues.
Adequate drinking water facilities are being ensured at stations to cater to the increased passenger footfall during the festive season.
Railway officials of respective zones are closely monitoring the situation and guiding officers and supervisors to ensure effective crowd management. They have also instructed the officials to remain alert and ensure the availability of necessary passenger facilities so as to provide a convenient and comfortable journey to passengers.
Joint Operations Against Anti-Social Elements
In a significant effort to prevent criminal activities on trains and railway premises, the Railways has intensified security checks while also extending assistance to passengers. In the North Western Railway jurisdiction, the RPF seized narcotic substances and returned lost belongings worth nearly Rs 9 lakh to 44 passengers.
The RPF and ticket-checking staff have taken action against violations of various provisions of the Railways Act, imposed fines and provided assistance to passengers in different ways. Under Operation NARCOS, the RPF have seized approximately 14 kg of suspected narcotic substances, valued at around Rs 7.17 lakh, found unattended on train. The seized substances were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).
In another operation, a person was caught illegally carrying intoxicating beverages worth around Rs 1 lakh on train. The seized items, along with the accused, were handed over to the GRP.
Meanwhile, under Operation Amanat, the RPF returned belongings inadvertently left behind by 44 passengers travelling on various trains and through different railway stations during the past week. The recovered belongings were valued at approximately Rs 9 lakh.
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