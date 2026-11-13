ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Trains, Ticketing Facilities, Crowd Management Measures For Handling Chhath Puja Rush

New Delhi: Expecting a daily footfall of at least five lakh passengers on the occasion of Chhath Puja, the Railways has swung into action to handle the additional crowd and ensure safe, smooth and hassle-free journey across the rail network.

It is operating nearly 400 trains in November to cater to commuters travelling to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other North Eastern States, where this festival is celebrated in a grand manner.

The authorities have also stepped-up security arrangements, as it has been noticed that festival rush often creates opportunities for theft, unauthorised transportation of prohibited items, passenger-related offences and other criminal activities.

As part of the arrangements, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket-checking staff have intensified joint checks on trains and railway premises, while special drives are underway to regulate passenger movement, prevent overcrowding and facilitate safe boarding.

Senior officials said that the Railways is operating special trains to various high-demand destinations such as Darbhanga, Patna, Chhapra, Sasaram, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Shalimar and Howrah, keeping in view the travel requirements of passengers from different sections of society and providing convenient travel options for all segments.

Also, it is making continuous efforts to run more special trains to meet the increasing demand despite certain operational limitations by utilising the available resources to the maximum extent.

Measures To Handle Festive Rush

Adequate ticket checking staff and RPF personnel have been deployed at the stations to regulate passenger movement, prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth and orderly movement of passengers.

RPF personnel are guiding passengers to form proper queues while boarding trains and ensure orderly entry into coaches to prevent rushing, pushing and overcrowding on platforms. Frequent announcements regarding train arrivals and departures, train numbers and coach positions are being made to help passengers plan their movement at the station and board their respective trains conveniently. Employees are also making announcements through megaphones wherever required to guide passengers.

Holding areas have been arranged at important stations to accommodate passengers during peak hours. Passengers are being guided to these areas to avoid overcrowding on platforms and ensure safe and orderly boarding of trains.