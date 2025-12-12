ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Gears Up For Magh Mela With Improved Safety Measures At Prayagraj Station

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is gearing up for Magh Mela- 2026 in Uttar Pradesh which is set to witness footfall of an estimated 12 crore devotees from India and abroad.

For the safety and security of the devotees, Prayagraj and nearby railway stations have been brought under CCTV surveillance with deployment of additional 6,000 railway staff.

Elaborating on preparations for the event to be held from January 3 to February 15, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, “The railway administration is planning to take several steps to provide better facilities to the devotees.”

Tripathi further said, “As the Railways prepares for the massive footfall expected during the Magh Mela, an estimated 12 crore devotees are likely to stream into Prayagraj and the adjoining stations for the holy bath. Anticipating this unprecedented influx, the railways is putting extensive measures in place to ensure smooth movement and improved facilities for every pilgrim. To strengthen the arrangements, a request has been made for deployment of additional 6,000 personnel, including Railway Protection Force, commercial staff, and loco pilots.”

“The railways will activate facilities like CCTV cameras, surveillance through drone cameras, UTS ticket facilities, proper entry and exit ways, holding areas for passengers and deployment of security personnel,” Tripathi added.

Coaching and catering services are also being upgraded and made accessible to all in view of the large number of pilgrims expected to take the holy bath on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Mahashivratri.

Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Prayagraj division of North Central Railway said, “To ensure quality food and beverages for pilgrims, Prayagraj Division is expanding and improving the quality of catering stalls, multi-purpose stalls, and refreshment rooms so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience".



He said, books on ethics, history, and literature, railway time table, magazines, newspapers, toys, towels, pillows, emergency medicine, milk, and other essential items, including artifacts of regional importance, books/magazines/newspapers will be available at different stalls for the passengers.



Special Trains

Subject to operational feasibility and traffic justification, the Railways is likely to operate special trains to cater to extra rush of passengers during Magh Mela. According to Lok Sabha data, during the Mahakumbh earlier this year, the railways had operated more than 17,300 trains which included 7,484 special ones. Thes special trains included 996 long distance trains which served approximately 4.24 crore passengers. This was a significant increase from the 694 trains operated during the 2019 Kumbh.

Prayagraj Junction

The Food Plaza on platform no 1 on the city side of Prayagraj Junction offers excellent catering facilities for passengers and pilgrims. Enjoying the food and beverages here is a unique experience. Nineteen catering stalls, 23 multi-purpose stalls, and 15 water vending machines have been installed at the platform. Food and drinking water are available on all platforms. Additionally, one catering stall will be provided at each of the four passenger shelters, said Railways officials.

Prayagraj Chheoki