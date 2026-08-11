ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Directs Officials To Complete Accident Probe Within Strict 10-Day Timeframe

New Delhi: The Railways has directed all concerned officials to ensure that departmental inquiries into train accidents are completed within the stipulated D+10 days timeframe, underlining the need for swift probe and timely identification of factors responsible for accidents.

The decision follows a review of accident investigations by the Railway Board, which found that departmental inquiries in several accident cases were not being finalised within the prescribed time limit. Railways officials listed delays in the establishment of inquiry committees, and the diversion of inquiry officers towards routine administrative work, as among likely reasons behind the pendency.

As part of the directive from Railways officials, the authorities have been advised to identify a suitable location near an accident site immediately after an accident, for the exclusive use of the inquiry committee. The dedicated space will enable committee members to work together, examine evidence without delay, and coordinate their findings effectively.

The move is aimed at allowing the inquiry committee to conduct proceedings in continuous sittings, as far as practicable, and to finalise inquiry reports within the stipulated time frame.

The officials have also asked Railways authorities to review all pending accident inquiries and take necessary action to ensure their completion within the prescribed time limit. The current status and other relevant details of every accident probe are to be reviewed and updated on a weekly basis.