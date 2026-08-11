Railways Directs Officials To Complete Accident Probe Within Strict 10-Day Timeframe
The decision came after reviews found that departmental inquiries in several accident cases were not being finalised within the prescribed time limit, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has directed all concerned officials to ensure that departmental inquiries into train accidents are completed within the stipulated D+10 days timeframe, underlining the need for swift probe and timely identification of factors responsible for accidents.
The decision follows a review of accident investigations by the Railway Board, which found that departmental inquiries in several accident cases were not being finalised within the prescribed time limit. Railways officials listed delays in the establishment of inquiry committees, and the diversion of inquiry officers towards routine administrative work, as among likely reasons behind the pendency.
As part of the directive from Railways officials, the authorities have been advised to identify a suitable location near an accident site immediately after an accident, for the exclusive use of the inquiry committee. The dedicated space will enable committee members to work together, examine evidence without delay, and coordinate their findings effectively.
The move is aimed at allowing the inquiry committee to conduct proceedings in continuous sittings, as far as practicable, and to finalise inquiry reports within the stipulated time frame.
The officials have also asked Railways authorities to review all pending accident inquiries and take necessary action to ensure their completion within the prescribed time limit. The current status and other relevant details of every accident probe are to be reviewed and updated on a weekly basis.
The directive is intended to prevent avoidable delays in accident investigations and ensure that findings and recommendations arising from inquiries are available within the prescribed time frame, helping the Railways take timely corrective and preventive measures to strengthen operational safety.
Notably, the Railway Board said in 2019 that during deliberations of the investigation in the wake of a train accident, detailed studies and inquiries be also carried out to determine the root cause of the accident, and to identify the underlying systemic and human failures that may have contributed to it. The findings of these studies would form Part ‘B’ of the accident inquiry report, to be titled “Detailed accident study and analysis report”.
The report would focus on preventing recurrence of such failures and improving railway safety. The Railways also prescribed a separate timeline for completing the detailed analysis. The move is aimed at making accident investigations more comprehensive and focused not merely on determining what went wrong, but also on understanding why the failure occurred and what systemic or procedural changes are required to prevent similar accidents in the future.
As per the earlier order, DRM/GM may decide to have the inquiry conducted even if a particular department accepts the responsibility for enabling a through review of associated systems involved in the accident, in order to ensure that the underlying safety issues are fully examined.
The officials earlier said that the approach underscores the importance of looking beyond immediate causes and undertaking a broader safety assessment so that lessons from every accident are translated into preventive measures across the rail network.
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