Railways Development Push: Over 200 New Trains On The Cards For Rajasthan
The expansion is expected to nearly double the existing maintenance capacity, thereby enhancing the Railways' operational efficiency.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: With a view to developing better connectivity and transportation systems to create several destinations as tourism hubs and generate local employment for economic growth, the Railways has initiated several rail infrastructure development projects.
These projects will provide direct train connectivity among different parts of the country, including Rajasthan. In addition, the Railways is also planning to introduce over 200 new train services to strengthen Rajasthan's connectivity with other states.
The expansion is expected to nearly double the existing maintenance capacity, thereby enhancing the Railways' operational efficiency. The projects include the development of pit lines and coaching terminals, yard modernisation, track doubling, the introduction of new inspection facilities, enhancement of track speeds, and station redevelopment.
Train Maintenance
Increasing the capacity for train maintenance, washing, inspection, and technical testing will not only boost operational efficiency but also pave the way for new avenues for increased rail traffic and holistic infrastructure development within the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. The operation of new and expanded rail services in Rajasthan is set to yield significant benefits for border regions, rural areas, and industrial hubs.
"The capacity to operate over 200 new trains from Rajasthan is currently being developed for the near future," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced.
"The zone is actively working on a comprehensive plan to expand its train maintenance capabilities. Enhancing train maintenance capacity is a critical prerequisite for boosting overall rail operational capacity. Currently, there are 22 rail pit lines located across various locations dedicated to train maintenance," said Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer for NWR.
Rail Network Connectivity With Other States
For years, residents of the region had voiced the need for better rail services linking them to major metropolitan cities across the country. Responding to these aspirations, Indian Railways has introduced new train services connecting the region with key destinations like Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai, improving travel and economic opportunities for the people of the area.
The administration believes the development will not only enhance passenger convenience but also boost tourism, trade and regional growth. New rail service from Jodhpur to Haridwar is expected in the next 10 months.
Automatic Signalling System
The automatic signalling system has been successfully commissioned within the Hetampur-Dholpur rail section of the Jhansi Division. With this new technology, trains can now be operated safely in close succession to one another, thereby enhancing the line capacity of the section and improving train punctuality.
Furthermore, this technology will minimise the potential for human error during train operations, thereby ensuring even greater safety for passengers. With the completion of the automatic signalling work in this section, the entire stretch of the Delhi-Chennai main line route, specifically the up and down main lines within the Jhansi Division, extending from Dailwara station up to New Delhi, is now equipped with automatic signalling.
Curve Realignment Work
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed a major curve realignment work in the Simaluguri-Moranhat section in connection with the permanent removal of a permanent speed restriction (PSR). The significant infrastructure improvement involved the conversion of an existing 3-degree curve into a smoother 2-degree curve through the cut and connection of track, along with the shifting of overhead equipment (OHE) masts and wires.
KAVACH Installation
Marking a major advancement in railway safety and modernisation, KAVACH 4.0 was successfully commissioned till May 19 on the New Delhi–Palwal (PWL) route under Northern Railway. The development represents a significant milestone in the implementation of India's indigenous automatic train protection system aimed at enhancing operational safety and efficiency across the railway network. With this project, the TKJ–PWL stretch on the crucial New Delhi–Mumbai corridor has now been fully brought under KAVACH coverage, excluding New Delhi station itself.
"In view of the increasing rail traffic and the growing number of coaching trains, special emphasis is being laid on the strengthening of railway infrastructure. In this regard, various possibilities concerning the augmentation of line capacity at the Old Washing Line and the expansion of maintenance facilities at the New Coaching Complex were also deliberated upon," said Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Prayagraj Division.
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