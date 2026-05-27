ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Development Push: Over 200 New Trains On The Cards For Rajasthan

New Delhi: With a view to developing better connectivity and transportation systems to create several destinations as tourism hubs and generate local employment for economic growth, the Railways has initiated several rail infrastructure development projects.

These projects will provide direct train connectivity among different parts of the country, including Rajasthan. In addition, the Railways is also planning to introduce over 200 new train services to strengthen Rajasthan's connectivity with other states.

The expansion is expected to nearly double the existing maintenance capacity, thereby enhancing the Railways' operational efficiency. The projects include the development of pit lines and coaching terminals, yard modernisation, track doubling, the introduction of new inspection facilities, enhancement of track speeds, and station redevelopment.

Train Maintenance

Increasing the capacity for train maintenance, washing, inspection, and technical testing will not only boost operational efficiency but also pave the way for new avenues for increased rail traffic and holistic infrastructure development within the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. The operation of new and expanded rail services in Rajasthan is set to yield significant benefits for border regions, rural areas, and industrial hubs.

"The capacity to operate over 200 new trains from Rajasthan is currently being developed for the near future," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced.

"The zone is actively working on a comprehensive plan to expand its train maintenance capabilities. Enhancing train maintenance capacity is a critical prerequisite for boosting overall rail operational capacity. Currently, there are 22 rail pit lines located across various locations dedicated to train maintenance," said Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer for NWR.

Rail Network Connectivity With Other States

For years, residents of the region had voiced the need for better rail services linking them to major metropolitan cities across the country. Responding to these aspirations, Indian Railways has introduced new train services connecting the region with key destinations like Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai, improving travel and economic opportunities for the people of the area.