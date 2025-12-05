ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Deploys 116 Extra Coaches In 37 Trains To Ease Travel Disruptions From Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: Indian Railways has augmented a total of 37 trains with 116 additional coaches, operating over 114 augmented trips across the country in the wake of surge in passenger demand following widespread flight cancellations.

According to the Ministry of Railways, an extensive measure is taken to ensure smooth travel and adequate availability of accommodation across the network.

Southern Railway (SR) has carried out the highest number of augmentations, enhancing capacity in 18 trains. Additional Chair Car and Sleeper Class coaches have been deployed on high-demand routes. These augmentations, implemented from December 6 onwards, substantially expand accommodation capacity in the southern region, the railway official said.

Northern Railway (NR) follows with augmentations on eight trains, adding 3AC and Chair Car coaches. These measures, implemented on Friday onwards, enhance availability on heavily travelled northern corridors, the Ministry stated.

Western Railway (WR) has augmented four high-demand trains by adding 3AC and 2AC coaches. The augmentations, effective from December 6, cater to strong passenger movement from western regions to the national capital.

East Central Railway (ECR) has strengthened the Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi (12309) service with additional 2AC coaches over five trips between 6 and 10 December, providing enhanced capacity on this important Bihar–Delhi sector.