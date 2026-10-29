ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Conducts Ambush Checks To Prevent Drunkenness Of Level Crossing Gatekeepers

FILE - Commuters underpass closed railway crossing gate in Patna. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Indian Railways started conducting random ambush checks to catch drunkenness among Level Crossing Gatekeepers. For this purpose, officials are using portable breathalysers to ensure whether staff are under the influence of alcohol or not while performing their duties, especially during night hours from 10 pm to 6 am.

The railway administration said that the inspections are being carried out across the railway network, which has nearly 19,000 level crossing gates. Officials from the Engineering, Operating and Safety departments at divisional and headquarters levels will conduct random checks, preferably between 10 pm and 6 am, to monitor the fitness of gatemen deployed at these locations.

"Portable breathalysers are being used during the inspections to ascertain whether employees are under the influence of alcohol while on duty," an official said, requesting anonymity. Railway authorities said the drive is aimed at ensuring that safety-critical staff remain alert, vigilant and fit for duty, thereby preventing accidents that could arise from negligence, impaired judgement or failure to follow prescribed procedures. Special Watch on Habitual Drinkers As part of the checking drive, inspectors and supervisors have been advised to collect feedback from different sources and maintain a list of gatemen reported to have habitual drinking problems. Such employees will be kept under special watch, with appropriate checks to ensure that no staff member under the influence of alcohol is allowed to compromise railway safety. Level crossing gatemen play a crucial role in regulating the movement of trains and road users at railway crossings. "Any impairment caused by alcohol can affect their alertness, judgement and ability to operate gates correctly, potentially endangering train operations as well as the safety of road users," said the official cited above.