Railways Conducts Ambush Checks To Prevent Drunkenness Of Level Crossing Gatekeepers
Ambush checks are being conducted during Night Hours between 10 pm and 6 am to detect and prevent drunkenness among LC gatemen, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways started conducting random ambush checks to catch drunkenness among Level Crossing Gatekeepers. For this purpose, officials are using portable breathalysers to ensure whether staff are under the influence of alcohol or not while performing their duties, especially during night hours from 10 pm to 6 am.
The railway administration said that the inspections are being carried out across the railway network, which has nearly 19,000 level crossing gates. Officials from the Engineering, Operating and Safety departments at divisional and headquarters levels will conduct random checks, preferably between 10 pm and 6 am, to monitor the fitness of gatemen deployed at these locations.
"Portable breathalysers are being used during the inspections to ascertain whether employees are under the influence of alcohol while on duty," an official said, requesting anonymity.
Railway authorities said the drive is aimed at ensuring that safety-critical staff remain alert, vigilant and fit for duty, thereby preventing accidents that could arise from negligence, impaired judgement or failure to follow prescribed procedures.
Special Watch on Habitual Drinkers
As part of the checking drive, inspectors and supervisors have been advised to collect feedback from different sources and maintain a list of gatemen reported to have habitual drinking problems. Such employees will be kept under special watch, with appropriate checks to ensure that no staff member under the influence of alcohol is allowed to compromise railway safety.
Level crossing gatemen play a crucial role in regulating the movement of trains and road users at railway crossings. "Any impairment caused by alcohol can affect their alertness, judgement and ability to operate gates correctly, potentially endangering train operations as well as the safety of road users," said the official cited above.
Railway authorities have also emphasised counselling of employees to strengthen awareness and accountability among staff. Employees are being advised to report any colleague found working under the influence of alcohol. The objective is to ensure that potential safety risks are identified and reported promptly rather than allowing any lapse to go unnoticed.
"The counselling is intended to reinforce the importance of maintaining fitness for duty and ensuring that railway employees remain vigilant while performing their assigned responsibilities," said the official.
Railways have roped in their Principal Chief Safety Officers (PCSOs) to critically analyse the feedback and findings collected during the checking drive and ensure that appropriate action is taken.
The inspections are generally conducted towards the fag end of the safety drive period. However, railway authorities have been advised to carry out such checks regularly rather than restricting them to the concluding phase of the drive. Inspectors and supervisors have also been instructed to record all deficiencies and irregularities detected during inspections, along with the corrective action taken, in the prescribed spreadsheet link daily.
The initiative is intended to strengthen safety monitoring, improve compliance with fitness-for-duty requirements and prevent alcohol-related lapses among employees deployed at level crossing gates. Through regular surprise inspections, breathalyser checks, staff counselling and timely action against violations, the Railways aims to ensure that gatemen remain fit and alert while performing their duties, safeguarding train operations, passengers and road users.
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