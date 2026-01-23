ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Conduct Safety Check At LC Gates To Ensure Norms Are Adhered Strictly

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In the wake of serious passenger safety concerns arising from a collision between a passenger train and a road vehicle truck at a Level Crossing Gate on Thursday afternoon, which placed passengers’ lives at grave risk, the Railway has ordered a comprehensive safety check of all LC gates.

Senior officials and all concerned technical departments will be part of dedicated inspection teams to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and procedures, with the aim of preventing any recurrence of such incidents. As per the order, particular emphasis will be laid on the correct and mandatory use of hand signals, banners, flags, lamps, and detonators by gatemen.

After an accident at LC gate in Tamil Nadu in which three students died and two others got injured last year after that the railway ministry had conducted a nationwide safety inspection for 15-day on LC gates in block sections and decided to prepare a list of conflict-prone gates where RPF or Home Guard were to be deployed to ensure the safety but yesterday’s passenger train and truck collision has once again raised several questions about safety of travellers and security personal deployment to prevent such incidents.

“Earlier, several issues were found during the inspection on the basis of findings; some steps have been taken to develop a robust LC gate system to prevent incidents,” A senior railway official told ETV Bharat. Various issues were in the LC gates, including complete reliance on verbal communication, no real-time verification of gate status, LC closure can be confirmed by the gatekeeper without doing so, time delay and operational inefficiency, and limited audit trail and accountability.

The suggestions were given, including the installation of a low-cost positive interlocking of LC with a private number exchange system, in place of physical PN books. It is preferable to provide an automatic Private Number generating device, which generates PN only after closure of LC gates and enhances safety.

“The suggestions given to install a physical lock are installed in the existing Lever along with sensors at this lock, as well as on the boom. On pulling of the Lever by the gatekeeper, this lock automatically locks the lever, leaving no scope of unauthorized opening,” the official said.

“This lock is controlled by the Station Master and cannot be unlocked until authorized by the SM or a passenger of the train. Vibration sensors, installed below the track, detect actual passing of trains from the level crossings,” he mentioned.

“Indian Railways plans to improve safety at LC gates by introducing an RFID-tag system. The technology will automatically stop gates from opening if a train is approaching. This will help prevent accidents and make travel safer for both passengers and road users,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a few days ago, said.