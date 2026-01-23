Railways Conduct Safety Check At LC Gates To Ensure Norms Are Adhered Strictly
The direction comes after a collision of a passenger train and a truck at an LC gate on Thursday.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: In the wake of serious passenger safety concerns arising from a collision between a passenger train and a road vehicle truck at a Level Crossing Gate on Thursday afternoon, which placed passengers’ lives at grave risk, the Railway has ordered a comprehensive safety check of all LC gates.
Senior officials and all concerned technical departments will be part of dedicated inspection teams to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and procedures, with the aim of preventing any recurrence of such incidents. As per the order, particular emphasis will be laid on the correct and mandatory use of hand signals, banners, flags, lamps, and detonators by gatemen.
After an accident at LC gate in Tamil Nadu in which three students died and two others got injured last year after that the railway ministry had conducted a nationwide safety inspection for 15-day on LC gates in block sections and decided to prepare a list of conflict-prone gates where RPF or Home Guard were to be deployed to ensure the safety but yesterday’s passenger train and truck collision has once again raised several questions about safety of travellers and security personal deployment to prevent such incidents.
“Earlier, several issues were found during the inspection on the basis of findings; some steps have been taken to develop a robust LC gate system to prevent incidents,” A senior railway official told ETV Bharat. Various issues were in the LC gates, including complete reliance on verbal communication, no real-time verification of gate status, LC closure can be confirmed by the gatekeeper without doing so, time delay and operational inefficiency, and limited audit trail and accountability.
The suggestions were given, including the installation of a low-cost positive interlocking of LC with a private number exchange system, in place of physical PN books. It is preferable to provide an automatic Private Number generating device, which generates PN only after closure of LC gates and enhances safety.
“The suggestions given to install a physical lock are installed in the existing Lever along with sensors at this lock, as well as on the boom. On pulling of the Lever by the gatekeeper, this lock automatically locks the lever, leaving no scope of unauthorized opening,” the official said.
“This lock is controlled by the Station Master and cannot be unlocked until authorized by the SM or a passenger of the train. Vibration sensors, installed below the track, detect actual passing of trains from the level crossings,” he mentioned.
“Indian Railways plans to improve safety at LC gates by introducing an RFID-tag system. The technology will automatically stop gates from opening if a train is approaching. This will help prevent accidents and make travel safer for both passengers and road users,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a few days ago, said.
The railways have recognised that even a single lapse could have serious consequences for passengers, following which a 15-day safety drive has been launched with effect from today to strengthen safety practices and ensure strict adherence to rules, so that such incidents do not recur.
From the outset, officers and supervisors from all technical departments will mobilise to safeguard passenger interests. Inspection teams moved across divisions, carrying out surprise checks at LC gates to ensure that every operation affecting train movement is performed with the highest level of caution. Train crews will be monitored for compliance with prescribed whistling practices and for safe conduct while passing gate stop signals at danger, as these actions directly impact passenger safety. Special attention was given to the correct observance of gatemen's hand signals and to maintaining constant alertness among both crew and gatemen.
To further enhance passenger protection, visibility of gate signals is verified to ensure timely warnings to train crews, while the proper exchange of private numbers is checked to prevent communication failures.
Effective action must be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed in the drive. Senior officials may critically analyse shortcomings to identify systemic deficiencies and actions taken, the officials said.
Train Accidents
As per the railways, train Accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25. The causes of these accidents broadly include track defects, loco/coach defects, equipment failures, and human errors. It may be noted that the Consequential Train Accidents during the period 2004-14 was 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (up to November, 2025). The expenditure on safety-related activities on Road Safety LC gates and ROBs/RUBs has increased over the years, as 2013-14 (1,986 crore), 2022-23 (5,347 crore), 2023-24 (6,662 crore), RE 2024-25 (8,184 cr), and BE 2025-26 (7,706 cr).
Interlocking Systems
Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralised operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,656 stations up to October 31, 2025, to reduce accidents due to human failure. Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 11,096 level Crossing Gates up to June 30, 2025, for enhancing safety at LC gates. Complete Track Circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,661 stations up to October 31, 2025.
Elimination Of LC Gates
Level crossings are eliminated either by providing Road Over Bridges or Road Under Bridges in place of LCs through direct closure in the case of low-traffic crossing or by diverting road traffic to nearby ROBs, RUBs or LCs, depending on site-specific conditions. As of November last year, 4689 ROBs and RUBs were sanctioned at the cost of Rs 1,11,583 crore on Indian Railways.