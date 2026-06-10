Railways Chalks Out Special Monsoon Timetable For Trains On Konkan Route
Travellers with bookings on trains on this route advised by railways to verify updated timings ahead of the date of journey
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon season, the railways has decided that over 100 trains passing through the Konkan route will operate under a special monsoon timetable from June 15 to October 20, as speed restrictions will come into force to ensure the safe operation of train services through one of the country’s rain-prone corridors.
The exercise is undertaken as a precautionary measure to mitigate risks associated with heavy rainfall, waterlogging, landslides and reduced visibility along the route which stretches through the rugged terrain of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. During the monsoon, trains are required to slow down at vulnerable locations.
Railway’s advise to travellers:
Passengers with existing bookings on Konkan route trains have been advised to verify the updated departure and arrival timings before commencing their journey. The changes may affect train schedules and travel plans during the monsoon months. “Passengers who have booked tickets for trains on the Konkan route are requested to check and confirm the updated timings in advance. Travellers can access the latest train running information and revised schedules through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the RailOne mobile application,” a senior railway official said.
Safety measures:
To ensure safe and uninterrupted train operations during the monsoon season, the railway has undertaken extensive preparedness measures across its network. These comprehensive initiatives are aimed at minimising weather-related disruptions, enhancing infrastructure resilience, and ensuring passenger safety during periods of heavy rainfall.
To improve drainage and mitigate waterlogging, cleaning of identified culverts and bridge waterways was undertaken, with most of the work already completed. Desilting and cleaning activities have also been carried out across drains. Furthermore, new drains and manholes have been developed at critical and vulnerable locations to ensure efficient flow of stormwater and smooth water discharge.
Flood mitigation steps:
An increased number of high-capacity dewatering pumps have been installed at vulnerable points across the suburban section to enhance drainage efficiency. Additionally, spare pumps have been kept ready at maintenance stores for immediate use during emergency situations.
Flood gauges and Automated Digital Rain Gauges (ARGs) have been strategically installed across the network to facilitate real-time monitoring and provide reliable information on rainfall and water levels.
Railway has deployed SCADA-based Water Level Monitoring Devices at vulnerable bridge locations across the Mumbai suburban section to provide accurate real-time water-level information, enabling continuous monitoring and prompt alert generation.
Following the last monsoon season, muck special trains have been deployed for the systematic removal of muck, garbage, and released earth from the suburban section. The work was executed with the help of machines and manpower, contributing to efficient drainage and smooth rainwater discharge during monsoon.
Use of technologies:
For effective surveying and monitoring of cleaning operations, drones and floating camera drones are being deployed for inspection of culverts and drains. In addition, specialised suction and desludging machines were utilised to carry out deep cleaning at identified locations, ensuring improved drainage efficiency. Drones and floater camera drones have been deployed for surveying and monitoring the cleaning of culverts and drains.
Flood-prone and vulnerable locations in the suburban section have been identified, and corrective actions such as track raising and additional drainage provisions have been implemented. The dewatering pump capacity has also been augmented.
Other measures:
Trees near railway tracks have been trimmed and removed to avoid obstruction and ensure safe train operations during adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and rains.
Patrol charts have been circulated, and monsoon patrolmen, bridge guards, and watchmen are positioned at identified vulnerable locations to maintain round-the-clock vigilance.
Rapid Response Teams have been constituted across North Frontier Railways to address incidents such as landslides, track washouts and waterlogging with minimal delay. These teams are trained to restore normal operations quickly, minimising disruption to passenger and freight services.
At some railway zones, railways is working closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to receive real-time weather alerts and forecasts. This coordination helps railway control rooms, which are operational 24x7, to make proactive decisions regarding train movements and field deployment.
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