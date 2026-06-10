ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Chalks Out Special Monsoon Timetable For Trains On Konkan Route

New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon season, the railways has decided that over 100 trains passing through the Konkan route will operate under a special monsoon timetable from June 15 to October 20, as speed restrictions will come into force to ensure the safe operation of train services through one of the country’s rain-prone corridors.

The exercise is undertaken as a precautionary measure to mitigate risks associated with heavy rainfall, waterlogging, landslides and reduced visibility along the route which stretches through the rugged terrain of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. During the monsoon, trains are required to slow down at vulnerable locations.

Railway’s advise to travellers:

Passengers with existing bookings on Konkan route trains have been advised to verify the updated departure and arrival timings before commencing their journey. The changes may affect train schedules and travel plans during the monsoon months. “Passengers who have booked tickets for trains on the Konkan route are requested to check and confirm the updated timings in advance. Travellers can access the latest train running information and revised schedules through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the RailOne mobile application,” a senior railway official said.

Safety measures:

To ensure safe and uninterrupted train operations during the monsoon season, the railway has undertaken extensive preparedness measures across its network. These comprehensive initiatives are aimed at minimising weather-related disruptions, enhancing infrastructure resilience, and ensuring passenger safety during periods of heavy rainfall.

To improve drainage and mitigate waterlogging, cleaning of identified culverts and bridge waterways was undertaken, with most of the work already completed. Desilting and cleaning activities have also been carried out across drains. Furthermore, new drains and manholes have been developed at critical and vulnerable locations to ensure efficient flow of stormwater and smooth water discharge.

Flood mitigation steps:

An increased number of high-capacity dewatering pumps have been installed at vulnerable points across the suburban section to enhance drainage efficiency. Additionally, spare pumps have been kept ready at maintenance stores for immediate use during emergency situations.

Flood gauges and Automated Digital Rain Gauges (ARGs) have been strategically installed across the network to facilitate real-time monitoring and provide reliable information on rainfall and water levels.