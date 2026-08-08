Railways Makes Plans For An Expected 20 Crore Devotees To Descend On Prayagraj For Magh Mela 2027
The review covers key aspects including anticipated passenger volume, crowd management, operation of special trains, enhancement of passenger amenities, security arrangement, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railway is expecting over 20 crores of devotees from across the country to visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for Magh Mela 2027, scheduled to be held at the Triveni Sangam from January 15 to March 6 next year. In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims, the Railways has started reviewing and planning comprehensive arrangements to ensure safe, efficient, and comfortable travel during the event.
The review covers key aspects, including anticipated passenger volume, crowd management during major holy bathing days, operation of special mela trains, enhancement of passenger amenities, security arrangements, medical services, sanitation, drinking water availability, lighting, multilingual public announcement systems, communication networks, and effective inter-departmental coordination.
After proper review of the situation, instructions will be issued to all concerned departments to prepare time-bound action plans and submit necessary proposals to ensure timely implementation of all required arrangements for the successful management of the event.
The first internal review meeting for preparations was recently held under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajnish Agarwal. Senior Railways officials reviewed department-wise plans aimed at strengthening passenger services and crowd management during the two-month religious gathering.
Highlighting the arrangements, the official said that a key focus of the preparation is enhancing facilities at major railway stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Naini, Prayagraj Chheoki, and Subedarganj. Plans include the construction of temporary passenger shelters, installation of additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), improved multilingual announcement systems, clear wayfinding signage, CCTV surveillance, medical aid centres, sanitation facilities, safe drinking water, and better lighting arrangements to ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims.
Comprehensive Crowd Management Measures
The Railways is also pondering on comprehensive crowd management measures for the major bathing festivals, operation of special Mela trains to handle the expected surge in passengers, and coordinated disaster management arrangements. Strong coordination with the Mela administration and state government departments will help ensure seamless movement of devotees during peak rush periods.
Magh Mela will be held from January 15 to March 6, including major bathing occasions like Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Purnima (January 22), Mauni Amavasya (February 6), Basant Panchami (February 11), Maghi Purnima (February 20), and Mahashivratri (March 6), when crores of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj.
Agarwal directed all departments to complete preparations through advance planning, close coordination, and the use of modern technology. He emphasised that providing safe, smooth, convenient, and high-quality rail services to every devotee remains the highest priority of the Railways, with regular review meetings ensuring that all arrangements are completed well before the start of the mela.
“Railway authorities should adopt modern technology to ensure better safety, security, and passenger convenience during the Magh Mela. If they are preparing in advance to handle the massive influx of pilgrims, they should also focus on providing essential facilities at railway stations, emphasising the need for improved safety and security measures, along with adequate food stalls, drinking water, rest areas, and holding facilities for passengers,” Neha Kumari from Bihar told ETV Bharat.
“I want to urge the Railways to increase the number of special trains during the festival, so that devotees can reach the venue on time for the holy dip, stressing the importance of implementing an effective crowd management system both inside and outside stations to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of passengers,” said Sachin Kumar, a resident of Delhi.
“With crores of pilgrims expected to visit from the North Central zone during Magh Mela, the Railways has begun preparations well in advance, placing a strong emphasis on ensuring a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free travel experience for devotees,” a senior Railways official told ETV Bharat.
Feedback About Magh Mela 2026
To maintain a healthy and environmentally friendly Magh Mela, the sanitation model implemented last year not only improved cleanliness but also had a positive impact on the local economy and the habits of pilgrims. Promoting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, local women self-help groups (SHGs) were engaged in distributing cloth bags and other eco-friendly alternatives, significantly reducing the use of single-use plastic at the fair.
The mela administration also generated direct and indirect employment for around 5,000 local people. Improved sanitation and better environmental management contributed to a higher number of foreign tourist arrivals compared to previous years.
Last year, the entire Magh Mela area was declared a 'Zero Animal Zone' for the first time, eliminating the problem of animal waste on roads and at ghats. The initiative significantly improved cleanliness and sanitation across the fairgrounds, contributing to a more hygienic environment for pilgrims.