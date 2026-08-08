ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Makes Plans For An Expected 20 Crore Devotees To Descend On Prayagraj For Magh Mela 2027

New Delhi: The Indian Railway is expecting over 20 crores of devotees from across the country to visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for Magh Mela 2027, scheduled to be held at the Triveni Sangam from January 15 to March 6 next year. In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims, the Railways has started reviewing and planning comprehensive arrangements to ensure safe, efficient, and comfortable travel during the event.

The review covers key aspects, including anticipated passenger volume, crowd management during major holy bathing days, operation of special mela trains, enhancement of passenger amenities, security arrangements, medical services, sanitation, drinking water availability, lighting, multilingual public announcement systems, communication networks, and effective inter-departmental coordination.

After proper review of the situation, instructions will be issued to all concerned departments to prepare time-bound action plans and submit necessary proposals to ensure timely implementation of all required arrangements for the successful management of the event.

The first internal review meeting for preparations was recently held under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajnish Agarwal. Senior Railways officials reviewed department-wise plans aimed at strengthening passenger services and crowd management during the two-month religious gathering.

Highlighting the arrangements, the official said that a key focus of the preparation is enhancing facilities at major railway stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Naini, Prayagraj Chheoki, and Subedarganj. Plans include the construction of temporary passenger shelters, installation of additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), improved multilingual announcement systems, clear wayfinding signage, CCTV surveillance, medical aid centres, sanitation facilities, safe drinking water, and better lighting arrangements to ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims.

Comprehensive Crowd Management Measures

The Railways is also pondering on comprehensive crowd management measures for the major bathing festivals, operation of special Mela trains to handle the expected surge in passengers, and coordinated disaster management arrangements. Strong coordination with the Mela administration and state government departments will help ensure seamless movement of devotees during peak rush periods.

Magh Mela will be held from January 15 to March 6, including major bathing occasions like Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Purnima (January 22), Mauni Amavasya (February 6), Basant Panchami (February 11), Maghi Purnima (February 20), and Mahashivratri (March 6), when crores of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj.