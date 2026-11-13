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Railways Board Asks Zones To Ensure Braking Tests After Train Handover Following Assam Derailment

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express near Guwahati, the Railway Board has asked all its zones to ensure that the running crew conducts a braking test after taking the handover of a train in accordance with the laid-down procedure.

"Additionally, Zonal Railways should conduct a safety drive from 12-11-2026 to 18-11-2026 for checking and ensuring the conduct of brake feel and brake power tests by locomotive crew. Any discrepancies noticed in this regard should be collated and forwarded to the Railway Board by 20-11-2026," a direction from the board dated November 11 and addressed to all zonal railways said.

A preliminary probe into the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Assam's Digaru railway station on November 11 has pointed to a malfunctioning main braking system on the train. The six-member probe team found that the system primarily responsible for applying brakes in the coaches, technically known as the BP angle cock, was in an isolated condition in the locomotive. The probe report does not identify who rendered the braking system dysfunctional or whether the train crew overlooked safety procedures to check its functionality before operating the train. However, the board's direction for a mandatory braking test by the running crew after taking the handover of a train points to dereliction of duty on the part of the crew, along with other station staff. Officials said the board's direction is a reiteration of existing norms of a braking test, the compliance of which was overlooked in the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment case. Under the brake feel test, the train crew first attains a speed of 15 kmph and then apply the brakes by dropping the BP pressure to a certain limit with the help of the train's main braking system (A-9), reducing its speed to 10 kmph. "The crew should feel the application of brake and speed should drop to about 10 kmph," the board said. Under the brake power test, the crew takes the speed to 60-70 kmph in case of a passenger train and 40-50 kmph in case of a goods train, and then drop the BP pressure to a certain limit to bring down the speed to 30 to 35 kmph in a coaching train and 20 to 25 kmph in a goods train.