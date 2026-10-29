ETV Bharat / bharat

First Vande Bharat Sleeper To Begin Operations From October 31, As Northern Railway Announces Festival Specials

New Delhi: For rail passengers this festive season, Northern Railway has made two major announcements. On one hand, the country’s first state-of-the-art Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to begin operations between Delhi and Varanasi; on the other, several reserved 'festival special' trains have been announced to manage the festive season rush to and from UP and Bihar.

According to information released by the Railways, the inauguration of the Vande Bharat sleeper train (27422/27421) between Delhi and Varanasi — which is equipped with several modern amenities — is scheduled for October 31. It will cover a distance of around 760 km, and consist of 16 coaches in total, including one First AC, four Second AC, and 11 Third AC coaches, with a capacity to carry up to 823 passengers per trip.

The train will make stops at Ghaziabad Junction, Aligarh Junction, Kanpur Central, and Prayagraj Junction, providing passengers in these cities with an excellent travel option between Delhi and Varanasi.

Train No 27422 (New Delhi to Varanasi): Departing from New Delhi at 09.40 pm, the train will pass through Ghaziabad (10.13 pm), Aligarh (11.20 pm), Kanpur (02.45 am), and Prayagraj (05.05 am), arriving at Varanasi Junction at 07.10 am the following morning.

The Vande Bharat sleeper (ETV Bharat)

Train No 27421 (Varanasi to New Delhi): Departing from Varanasi at 08.50 pm, this train will travel via Prayagraj (10.35 pm), Kanpur (12.40 am), Aligarh (03.55 am), and Ghaziabad (05.25 am), arriving at New Delhi Railway Station at 06.10 am.

Speed & Safety Features

This train is designed for a maximum speed of 180 kmph. It is equipped with an advanced suspension system, ensuring a smooth ride without jerks even at high speeds, and is designed to keep external noise out of the cabins. Additionally, modern amenities like sensor-based touch-free bio-toilets, improved lighting, mobile and laptop charging points, the 'Kavach' safety system, surveillance cameras, and a fire detection system, will make the journey safer and comfortable for passengers.

Reserved 'Festival Special' Trains