First Vande Bharat Sleeper To Begin Operations From October 31, As Northern Railway Announces Festival Specials
While the Vande Bharat will run between Delhi and Varanasi; the reserved 'festival special' trains will operate twice weekly from Delhi to Gorakhpur & Chhapra.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: For rail passengers this festive season, Northern Railway has made two major announcements. On one hand, the country’s first state-of-the-art Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to begin operations between Delhi and Varanasi; on the other, several reserved 'festival special' trains have been announced to manage the festive season rush to and from UP and Bihar.
Vande Bharat Sleeper
According to information released by the Railways, the inauguration of the Vande Bharat sleeper train (27422/27421) between Delhi and Varanasi — which is equipped with several modern amenities — is scheduled for October 31. It will cover a distance of around 760 km, and consist of 16 coaches in total, including one First AC, four Second AC, and 11 Third AC coaches, with a capacity to carry up to 823 passengers per trip.
The train will make stops at Ghaziabad Junction, Aligarh Junction, Kanpur Central, and Prayagraj Junction, providing passengers in these cities with an excellent travel option between Delhi and Varanasi.
Train No 27422 (New Delhi to Varanasi): Departing from New Delhi at 09.40 pm, the train will pass through Ghaziabad (10.13 pm), Aligarh (11.20 pm), Kanpur (02.45 am), and Prayagraj (05.05 am), arriving at Varanasi Junction at 07.10 am the following morning.
Train No 27421 (Varanasi to New Delhi): Departing from Varanasi at 08.50 pm, this train will travel via Prayagraj (10.35 pm), Kanpur (12.40 am), Aligarh (03.55 am), and Ghaziabad (05.25 am), arriving at New Delhi Railway Station at 06.10 am.
Speed & Safety Features
This train is designed for a maximum speed of 180 kmph. It is equipped with an advanced suspension system, ensuring a smooth ride without jerks even at high speeds, and is designed to keep external noise out of the cabins. Additionally, modern amenities like sensor-based touch-free bio-toilets, improved lighting, mobile and laptop charging points, the 'Kavach' safety system, surveillance cameras, and a fire detection system, will make the journey safer and comfortable for passengers.
Reserved 'Festival Special' Trains
To manage the increased rush of passengers travelling home during the festive season, the Railways has decided to operate two pairs of special trains.
For Eastern UP
From New Delhi (Train No. 04022): This train will depart from New Delhi at 02.30 pm on November 6 and November 13 (both Friday). It will travel via Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, and Gonda, arriving in Gorakhpur the following morning.
From Gorakhpur (Train No. 04021): This train will depart from Gorakhpur at 07.00 am on November 7 and November 14 (both Saturday), arriving in New Delhi on the night of the same day. It will have AC, sleeper, and general coaches.
For Bihar
From Anand Vihar (Train No. 04058): This train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12.20 am every Tuesday and Friday between November 3 and November 17. It will reach Chhapra via Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, and Ballia.
From Chhapra (Train No. 04057): It will depart from Chhapra at 10.10 pm every Tuesday and Friday between November 3 and November 17, arriving at Anand Vihar the following day. It will consist entirely of AC coaches.
Important advice for passengers: The Railways administration has advised passengers to check the official NTES app or call 139 for accurate information regarding train timings, stoppages, and seat availability before travelling, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey.
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