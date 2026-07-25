ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Beefs Up Security At Delhi-NCR Stations To Prevent Disruptions By Protesters

New Delhi: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led student protests across the country over the NEET paper leak and demands for the Education Minister’s resignation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security arrangements across the Delhi-NCR railway network. The RPF is focusing on gathering intelligence regarding the movement of students at stations, tracks and other rail premises in the region to prevent any unforeseen or disruptive protests.

The Railways have also increased the deployment of security personnel by an extra 50 per cent at stations and other sensitive locations, while officials are monitoring the situation around the clock to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property.

As part of its multi-layered railway safety strategy, the RPF has strengthened security across the network by deploying its specialised Commandos for Railway Security (CORAS) at key locations. These commandos are trained to respond to a range of security challenges and play a crucial role in protecting railway assets, ensuring passenger safety, and maintaining vigilance at strategically important stations and installations.

Highlighting the initiative, a senior RPF official on condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat, "The RPF has already deployed CORAS commandos who are specially trained for the purpose. They have been stationed at strategic locations to safeguard railway property and ensure safety of passengers."

Emphasising the importance of proactive railway security, a senior Railways official told ETV Bharat that the Railways have intensified intelligence gathering across the network to detect and prevent any potential disruption to train operations. Intelligence personnel have been deployed to closely monitor developments at stations and other railway establishments, focusing on identifying activities that could affect passenger safety or railway infrastructure.

According to the official, intelligence teams are continuously tracking ground-level developments and sharing real-time inputs, enabling authorities to take timely preventive measures and ensure the smooth and secure functioning of the railway network.

Railway authorities have also stepped up on-ground security, with the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) maintaining heightened vigilance across stations and onboard trains. Officials said the two agencies are working in close coordination to safeguard passengers, protect railway assets, and ensure uninterrupted train operations.