Railways Beefs Up Security At Delhi-NCR Stations To Prevent Disruptions By Protesters
The RPF has deployed CORAS commandos, specially trained for Railways security, due to the ongoing student protest in Delhi | Chanchal Mukherjee reports.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led student protests across the country over the NEET paper leak and demands for the Education Minister’s resignation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security arrangements across the Delhi-NCR railway network. The RPF is focusing on gathering intelligence regarding the movement of students at stations, tracks and other rail premises in the region to prevent any unforeseen or disruptive protests.
The Railways have also increased the deployment of security personnel by an extra 50 per cent at stations and other sensitive locations, while officials are monitoring the situation around the clock to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property.
As part of its multi-layered railway safety strategy, the RPF has strengthened security across the network by deploying its specialised Commandos for Railway Security (CORAS) at key locations. These commandos are trained to respond to a range of security challenges and play a crucial role in protecting railway assets, ensuring passenger safety, and maintaining vigilance at strategically important stations and installations.
Highlighting the initiative, a senior RPF official on condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat, "The RPF has already deployed CORAS commandos who are specially trained for the purpose. They have been stationed at strategic locations to safeguard railway property and ensure safety of passengers."
Emphasising the importance of proactive railway security, a senior Railways official told ETV Bharat that the Railways have intensified intelligence gathering across the network to detect and prevent any potential disruption to train operations. Intelligence personnel have been deployed to closely monitor developments at stations and other railway establishments, focusing on identifying activities that could affect passenger safety or railway infrastructure.
According to the official, intelligence teams are continuously tracking ground-level developments and sharing real-time inputs, enabling authorities to take timely preventive measures and ensure the smooth and secure functioning of the railway network.
Railway authorities have also stepped up on-ground security, with the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) maintaining heightened vigilance across stations and onboard trains. Officials said the two agencies are working in close coordination to safeguard passengers, protect railway assets, and ensure uninterrupted train operations.
As part of the enhanced security measures, surveillance has been intensified through increased patrolling, stricter checks at station premises, and regular inspections of trains. Security personnel have also been deployed at sensitive and strategically important locations to strengthen the railway's preparedness against any attempt to disrupt services.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said, "RPF and GRP personnel are maintaining strict vigil across station premises through CCTV surveillance. Security deployment has been strengthened at strategic locations to prevent any disruption to train movement and ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure."
Authorities have intensified random security checks and enhanced baggage screening at stations. Packages are being scanned using metal detectors and other screening equipment as part of preventive security measures. Joint teams of the RPF, GRP, and local police are also conducting regular inspections of trains, platforms, and other critical railway installations.
Meanwhile, due to students’ protests, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also announced to keep 18 Metro stations closed today.
“Mentioned Metro Stations will be closed from 7.30 am on July 25 till further instructions, However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. Stations will be closed as Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Raod, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi,” DMRC wrote on social media X.
Reacting to the Metro station closures by DMRC, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of CJP, recently told media persons, “Jantar Mantar has been turned into a massive jail by erecting barricades, Jammers have been installed, 17 Metro stations have been shut down, and shops in Connaught Place have been closed to save one Dharmendra Pradhan, they have made life hell for the entire Delhi.”
“The entire country is uniting in support and carrying out the movement in a peaceful manner, Students from everywhere are present here,” it wrote.
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