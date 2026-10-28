Railways Bans Mobile Charging At Night Inside Train Coaches
A charging-related incident inside a train coach can be particularly concerning because passengers are seated or sleeping in a confined space, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has banned mobile charging in trains at night between 11 pm and 5 am to prevent any fire incidents inside the coaches for the safety of passengers.
The Railway Board, in an official comminique, has asked for surprise inspections by officers and supervisors to ensure compliance and prevent a recurrence of such incidents. The decision comes after several incidents of mobile phones or power banks catching fire were reported in the recent past.
In one such incident on October 24, a passenger's power bank exploded while charging overnight in an AC coach of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, which operates under the South Eastern Railway (SER).
As per the instructions given to the staff, the railways will ensure that onboard staff strictly comply with the prescribed night-time shutdown of charging points, with no exceptions. The Board has also called for staff counselling and training.
The instructions refer to a Railway Board letter on safety which had directed that mobile charging points in coaches be switched off during the specified six-hour period. It highlights a persistent safety concern in passenger trains, including the risks associated with charging electronic devices overnight, particularly when passengers are asleep and may not immediately notice overheating, smoke or other signs of an electrical or battery-related failure.
As per the Railway Board, the incident in SER occurred when onboard staff failed to switch off the mobile charging points during the prescribed period.
Risks With Power Banks
Power banks contain rechargeable lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries. If a battery is damaged, defective, overheated or subjected to an internal short circuit, it can enter a condition known as thermal runaway. This can cause a rapid rise in temperature, smoke, fire and, in some circumstances, an explosion.
A power bank may also become hot when placed under a pillow, inside bedding or in a tightly packed bag while charging. Such conditions can restrict heat dissipation and make it harder for passengers or fellow travellers to detect an abnormal temperature or smell.
A charging-related incident inside a train coach can be particularly concerning because passengers are seated or sleeping in a confined space, often close to their luggage and bedding.
Smoke can spread through the compartment, while an unattended device may delay the detection of a developing fire. If a power bank starts producing smoke or fire inside the coach, it can cause great panic among passengers. Senior citizens and children who also travel in the coach are the most vulnerable.
Why Charging Devices Overnight Can Be Risky
Mobile phones, power banks, tablets and other portable electronic devices have become essential travel accessories. Passengers on long-distance journeys frequently rely on charging sockets near their berths and seats to keep their devices powered throughout the trip.
But charging a device for extended periods without supervision can increase the time during which a fault may go unnoticed. The risk is not necessarily that every device will overcharge. Modern phones and power banks generally incorporate charging-management and protection circuits.
The mandatory shutdown window from 11 pm to 5 am covers a period when a substantial number of passengers on overnight trains are likely to be sleeping. A battery fault that might be noticed immediately during the day could remain undetected for longer at night.
What Passengers Should Do To Reduce Risks
While railway staff are responsible for ensuring compliance with the prescribed shutdown, passengers can also take practical precautions when charging electronic devices during permitted hours.
Passengers should use genuine or compatible chargers and undamaged cables. They should avoid charging swollen, damaged or unusually hot phones and power banks and keep devices away from bedding, pillows and other materials that can trap heat.
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