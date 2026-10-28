ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Bans Mobile Charging At Night Inside Train Coaches

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has banned mobile charging in trains at night between 11 pm and 5 am to prevent any fire incidents inside the coaches for the safety of passengers.

The Railway Board, in an official comminique, has asked for surprise inspections by officers and supervisors to ensure compliance and prevent a recurrence of such incidents. The decision comes after several incidents of mobile phones or power banks catching fire were reported in the recent past.

In one such incident on October 24, a passenger's power bank exploded while charging overnight in an AC coach of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, which operates under the South Eastern Railway (SER).

As per the instructions given to the staff, the railways will ensure that onboard staff strictly comply with the prescribed night-time shutdown of charging points, with no exceptions. The Board has also called for staff counselling and training.

The instructions refer to a Railway Board letter on safety which had directed that mobile charging points in coaches be switched off during the specified six-hour period. It highlights a persistent safety concern in passenger trains, including the risks associated with charging electronic devices overnight, particularly when passengers are asleep and may not immediately notice overheating, smoke or other signs of an electrical or battery-related failure.

As per the Railway Board, the incident in SER occurred when onboard staff failed to switch off the mobile charging points during the prescribed period.

Risks With Power Banks

Power banks contain rechargeable lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries. If a battery is damaged, defective, overheated or subjected to an internal short circuit, it can enter a condition known as thermal runaway. This can cause a rapid rise in temperature, smoke, fire and, in some circumstances, an explosion.

A power bank may also become hot when placed under a pillow, inside bedding or in a tightly packed bag while charging. Such conditions can restrict heat dissipation and make it harder for passengers or fellow travellers to detect an abnormal temperature or smell.

A charging-related incident inside a train coach can be particularly concerning because passengers are seated or sleeping in a confined space, often close to their luggage and bedding.