Railways Assesses Zone Readiness To Deal With Perennial Waterlogging During Monsoon
Measures include raising track levels by six inches in some vulnerable stretches, creating alternative channels for water passage, and redeveloping culverts to improve drainage capacity.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Railways is assessing the readiness of its zones to address challenges posed by heavy rainfall and to ensure safe, uninterrupted train operations. As part of the drive, reviews have been conducted of vulnerable assets, including bridges, tunnels, and road under bridges, with special attention to flood-prone areas and embankments susceptible to erosion.
To strengthen rapid response capabilities, officials have been directed to maintain strategic reserves of essential materials such as sand, ballast, cement, and boulders.
Drawing lessons from previous monsoon seasons, Railways has undertaken a detailed study of locations that have historically witnessed waterlogging and rain-related disruptions. Based on the analysis, authorities have implemented a series of preventive measures aimed at strengthening the network's resilience during heavy rainfall.
Interventions include raising track levels up to six inches in vulnerable stretches, creating alternative channels for the smooth passage of water, redeveloping culverts to improve drainage capacity, and carrying out extensive desilting and cleaning of drains. The measures are designed to address chronic waterlogging issues that have affected rail operations in the past.
By focusing on long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes, the Railways hopes to minimise disruptions, improve safety, and ensure smoother train movement during the monsoon season.
Beyond preventive measures, emergency response mechanisms have been strengthened to deal with any monsoon-related disruptions. Relief materials such as boulders, sandbags and wire mesh have been strategically positioned at key locations across the network, ensuring resources are readily available when needed.
At the heart of the preparedness plan are the specially designated "Emergency on Wheels" trains, which remain on standby throughout the season. Equipped with essential tools, machinery and technical personnel, these trains can be mobilised at short notice to tackle emergencies and restore operations swiftly.
To enhance response capabilities, rapid response teams (RRT) have been constituted across all to handle landslides, track washouts and severe waterlogging. These teams have been tasked with reaching affected sites quickly and carrying out restoration work with minimal delay.
The objective is to ensure that passenger and freight services continue to operate with the least possible disruption, even when facing challenging weather conditions.
A senior official of the Western Railway said preparedness measures were based on a detailed assessment of locations that experienced waterlogging during previous monsoon seasons.
"Officials identified and analysed vulnerable points that were prone to flooding in the past before deciding on a series of corrective measures. As part of these efforts, track levels (track lifting) have been raised by up to six inches at several locations to prevent submergence during heavy rainfall," hr told ETV Bharat.
The Railways has also upgraded drainage infrastructure in vulnerable stretches. Several drains and water outlet pipelines have been replaced with larger-capacity systems to ensure faster and smoother discharge of rainwater, reducing the risk of water accumulation on tracks and helping maintain uninterrupted train operations during the monsoon.
A technical report was submitted to the concerned authorities, suggesting several measures to mitigate recurrent flooding and waterlogging on suburban railway tracks during heavy rains and to ensure safe, reliable, and uninterrupted train operations through enhancement of drainage infrastructure and improvement of track formation levels.
Factors identified as major contributors to flooding such as restricted storm water flow, reduced hydraulic capacity of some culverts due to choking and ageing infrastructure, accumulation of silt and debris within nalas, and delayed discharge of stormwater towards the outfall system.
To address these deficiencies, a comprehensive programme for drainage enhancement and track improvement works was planned and executed before the onset of monsoon.
Ballast Cleaning Machine (BCM) has been deployed for track lifting, followed by the TTM machine utilised for lifting, lining, levelling and packing. Final track geometry was verified after completion. The improved formation level enhances drainage efficiency and minimises water accumulation on the track structure.
Railway officials have also emphasised the need for proactive monitoring on the ground during monsoon. Concerned staff have been instructed to undertake footplate inspections during heavy rainfall, enabling them to assess conditions in real time and respond swiftly to emerging challenges.
This step is aimed at strengthening field-level oversight, allowing Railways to identify potential risks at an early stage and take immediate corrective action.
Mobile gangs and supervisory staff have been deployed at vulnerable locations for monitoring the water level and emergency attention, such as clearing the drains monitoring of dewatering pumps.
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