ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Assesses Zone Readiness To Deal With Perennial Waterlogging During Monsoon

New Delhi: Railways is assessing the readiness of its zones to address challenges posed by heavy rainfall and to ensure safe, uninterrupted train operations. As part of the drive, reviews have been conducted of vulnerable assets, including bridges, tunnels, and road under bridges, with special attention to flood-prone areas and embankments susceptible to erosion.

To strengthen rapid response capabilities, officials have been directed to maintain strategic reserves of essential materials such as sand, ballast, cement, and boulders.

Drawing lessons from previous monsoon seasons, Railways has undertaken a detailed study of locations that have historically witnessed waterlogging and rain-related disruptions. Based on the analysis, authorities have implemented a series of preventive measures aimed at strengthening the network's resilience during heavy rainfall.

Interventions include raising track levels up to six inches in vulnerable stretches, creating alternative channels for the smooth passage of water, redeveloping culverts to improve drainage capacity, and carrying out extensive desilting and cleaning of drains. The measures are designed to address chronic waterlogging issues that have affected rail operations in the past.

By focusing on long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes, the Railways hopes to minimise disruptions, improve safety, and ensure smoother train movement during the monsoon season.

Beyond preventive measures, emergency response mechanisms have been strengthened to deal with any monsoon-related disruptions. Relief materials such as boulders, sandbags and wire mesh have been strategically positioned at key locations across the network, ensuring resources are readily available when needed.

At the heart of the preparedness plan are the specially designated "Emergency on Wheels" trains, which remain on standby throughout the season. Equipped with essential tools, machinery and technical personnel, these trains can be mobilised at short notice to tackle emergencies and restore operations swiftly.

To enhance response capabilities, rapid response teams (RRT) have been constituted across all to handle landslides, track washouts and severe waterlogging. These teams have been tasked with reaching affected sites quickly and carrying out restoration work with minimal delay.

The objective is to ensure that passenger and freight services continue to operate with the least possible disruption, even when facing challenging weather conditions.

A senior official of the Western Railway said preparedness measures were based on a detailed assessment of locations that experienced waterlogging during previous monsoon seasons.