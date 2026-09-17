ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Asks Zones To Modify Rules To Strengthen Safety At Non-Interlocked Level Crossing Gates

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has asked its zones to carry out necessary modifications in subsidiary rules, station working rules and gate working rules governing non-interlocked level crossing gates in accordance with instructions, with the objective of preventing accidents caused by unauthorised crossing of railway tracks while trains are in motion.



A senior railway official said the issue of opening and closing of non-interlocked level crossing gates was examined at a Board meeting where procedures to be adopted for opening and closing of gates irrespective of being open to road traffic (OTRT) or close to road traffic (CTRT) were discussed in detail.



Speaking to ETV Bharat, a railway station director (on condition of anonymity) said what will be done now, and how it will be implemented, will become clear later. At present, it does not appear that anything has been finalized. For now, the Board has clarified that the necessary work will be carried out and safety improved.



“A non-interlocked gate basically means that the gate is not connected to the railway signalling and interlocking system. It is also not connected to the station master’s interlocking panel. At such gates, a specific procedure is followed. A private number is issued and recorded in a designated register. The station master obtains the required confirmation through this procedure and then authorizes the gate to be opened or closed,” he stated.



He further said if signalling and interlocking facilities are provided at the gates, safety can be improved considerably. For example, even if a gate is accidentally left open, the corresponding railway signal would remain red. As a result, the approaching train would stop instead of proceeding through the crossing. Apart from this, provisions for road over bridges and road under bridges are already being implemented, and the structures are being constructed as part of railway safety and infrastructure improvements.



Kantharaju AV, National General Secretary of All India Railway Track Maintainers Union told ETV Bharat, “During trains crossing the LC gates, the gateman calls his/her station master twice. After the gate is closed, a waiting period of about 5-10 minutes has to be observed. After that, another call has to be made and a private number has to be issued.”



“Following this procedure separately for every train becomes difficult for the station master. This is one of the reasons across Indian Railways, station masters sometimes do not provide the required private number or confirmation for the closing of the gate in the prescribed manner. The Railway Board has repeatedly issued instructions and restrictions regarding the procedure.This becomes particularly challenging at locations where the frequency of trains is high,” Kantharaju said.



Describing the new device which is installed at non-interlocking gates, East Coast Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Deepak Rout, told ETV Bharat that the current practice is that it involves the exchange of a private number.

A set of random numbers is maintained at the gate cabin, while the station master has a corresponding diary or record containing random numbers. Once the gate has been properly closed, a random private number is communicated to the station master. The station master records the number in a diary. The exchange of this private number serves as confirmation that proper communication has taken place and that the station master has been informed about the status of the gate.