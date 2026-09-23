ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Asks Loco Pilots, Inspectors To Study Failure Cases For Better Safety

New Delhi: The Railways has directed Loco Pilots (LPs) and Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) to study past operational failure cases and draw lessons from them to improve their decision-making, alertness, and safety skills during train operations.

The exercise, being conducted through "Lessons Learnt" sessions, is aimed at giving running staff practical insights into previous incidents and helping them understand how similar situations can be identified, prevented, and handled in the future.

The Railways asked all running staff to go through details of failure cases and carefully understand the lessons emerging from each incident. However, railway employees have raised concerns over the additional workload involved in implementing the exercise.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, railway staff member Tanmay Roy said LPs and CLIs were already working under considerable pressure and that such exercises could add to their workload.

"One of the important duties of a CLI is to regularly visit running staff lobbies and conduct counselling sessions. There may be several lobbies and a large number of running staff under one CLI. The CLI has to repeatedly visit them, explain relevant instructions, and obtain acknowledgements in the prescribed register," Roy said.

He said CLIs and LPs are also required to explain new office orders and instructions issued by the division, zone, Railway Board or other competent authorities and ensure that running staff understand how they have to be implemented in actual working conditions.

According to Roy, a CLI may have around 50 to 70 running staff under his supervision. The responsibilities include maintaining regular contact with them, accompanying them during working or inspections when required, monitoring their performance and ensuring that their operational knowledge and competence remain updated.

This also involves monitoring driving performance, safety practices, training requirements and other operational aspects of different categories of running staff, including goods train drivers.