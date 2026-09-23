Railways Asks Loco Pilots, Inspectors To Study Failure Cases For Better Safety
The Railways has asked all running staff to go through details of failure cases and carefully understand lessons emerging from each incident. Reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has directed Loco Pilots (LPs) and Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) to study past operational failure cases and draw lessons from them to improve their decision-making, alertness, and safety skills during train operations.
The exercise, being conducted through "Lessons Learnt" sessions, is aimed at giving running staff practical insights into previous incidents and helping them understand how similar situations can be identified, prevented, and handled in the future.
The Railways asked all running staff to go through details of failure cases and carefully understand the lessons emerging from each incident. However, railway employees have raised concerns over the additional workload involved in implementing the exercise.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, railway staff member Tanmay Roy said LPs and CLIs were already working under considerable pressure and that such exercises could add to their workload.
"One of the important duties of a CLI is to regularly visit running staff lobbies and conduct counselling sessions. There may be several lobbies and a large number of running staff under one CLI. The CLI has to repeatedly visit them, explain relevant instructions, and obtain acknowledgements in the prescribed register," Roy said.
He said CLIs and LPs are also required to explain new office orders and instructions issued by the division, zone, Railway Board or other competent authorities and ensure that running staff understand how they have to be implemented in actual working conditions.
According to Roy, a CLI may have around 50 to 70 running staff under his supervision. The responsibilities include maintaining regular contact with them, accompanying them during working or inspections when required, monitoring their performance and ensuring that their operational knowledge and competence remain updated.
This also involves monitoring driving performance, safety practices, training requirements and other operational aspects of different categories of running staff, including goods train drivers.
Roy said records have to be maintained and updated, while staff must also be trained and counselled whenever required.
He added that the workload could make safety supervision increasingly focused on completing paperwork, making it difficult to carry out every counselling session, inspection, training activity and safety interaction as intended.
Retired railway official and expert Manoj Tiwari said Loco Pilots earlier had access to certain systems that assisted them during train operations.
He cited the constant-speed system as an example, explaining that trains can have different maximum permissible speeds, such as 110 kmph, 120 kmph or 130 kmph. Once the train reached the permitted speed, the LP could activate the constant-speed function, which would regulate the train around the set speed.
According to Tiwari, this reduced the need for continuous manual speed control and allowed the LP to focus more on signals, track conditions, surrounding circumstances and other operational parameters.
He said the system continues to exist but LPs are generally not permitted to activate it, which, according to him, adds to the workload of the driver. “No one can assure that a human being will never make any mistake. An error can occur to anyone and anywhere,” Tiwari said.
Another retired railway employee, Alok Verma, said LPs and CLIs were already handling multiple responsibilities and that the new learning exercise could add to their pressure.
During the sessions, LPs and CLIs will examine failure case studies in detail, with focus on:
- Details of the failure and circumstances in which it occurred.
- Location, operating conditions and other relevant circumstances.
- Chronological sequence of events leading to and following the incident.
- Impact and consequences of the failure on train operations and safety.
- Previous history and relevant records of the locomotive.
- The exact point of failure and analysis of what went wrong.
- Duties and actions required from the Loco Pilot.
- Possible consequences of different actions or omissions and the importance of following prescribed procedures.
- Final findings and conclusions, including the identified cause, contributing factors and lessons for operating staff.
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