Railways Approves Second Phase Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Maintenance Depot Project

New Delhi: Indian Railways has approved the second phase of construction of the maintenance and workshop depot for the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The expansion will enable future maintenance of these trains at a single location in Jodhpur, enabling the operation of more trains in the region and expanding rail connectivity.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned Rs 195 crore for the work, which is underway on a large scale to improve maintenance facilities within the railways to maximise the use of available resources and provide services to the passengers.

As part of enhancing rail infrastructure in North Western zone, the construction of the Vande Bharat maintenance depot for the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is underway at Jodhpur which will expand maintenance facilities at a single location, enabling the operation of more trains in the region and expanding rail connectivity, the railway officials said.

Explaining the project, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway told ETV Bharat, “It is the first project for Vande Bharat Sleeper train which is being developed on Technology Partner Mode in which partner firms will develop, maintain and upkeep it as per norms.”

“Vande Bharat Sleeper train is yet to be introduced. Once it starts running, the trains will provide much more facilities to the passengers who would travel long distances. This upgraded modern technology maintenance and workshop depot will ease the work to run it fast,” he added.