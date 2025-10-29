Railways Approves Second Phase Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Maintenance Depot Project
Maintenance and workshop depot for Vande Bharat Sleeper train is the first such project that is being developed on Technology Partner Mode, an official said.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways has approved the second phase of construction of the maintenance and workshop depot for the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The expansion will enable future maintenance of these trains at a single location in Jodhpur, enabling the operation of more trains in the region and expanding rail connectivity.
Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned Rs 195 crore for the work, which is underway on a large scale to improve maintenance facilities within the railways to maximise the use of available resources and provide services to the passengers.
As part of enhancing rail infrastructure in North Western zone, the construction of the Vande Bharat maintenance depot for the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is underway at Jodhpur which will expand maintenance facilities at a single location, enabling the operation of more trains in the region and expanding rail connectivity, the railway officials said.
Explaining the project, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway told ETV Bharat, “It is the first project for Vande Bharat Sleeper train which is being developed on Technology Partner Mode in which partner firms will develop, maintain and upkeep it as per norms.”
“Vande Bharat Sleeper train is yet to be introduced. Once it starts running, the trains will provide much more facilities to the passengers who would travel long distances. This upgraded modern technology maintenance and workshop depot will ease the work to run it fast,” he added.
Notably, the foundation stone for the construction of Vande Bharat maintenance depot at Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur at a cost of Rs 167 crore was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 last year, and the construction work is progressing at a rapid pace. In order to expand the maintenance facilities for Sleeper Vande Bharat trains, Railways has approved the second phase of the Maintenance-cum-Workshop depot at a cost of Rs 195 crore.
Expanding Maintenance Facilities, Passenger Benefits
The second phase of work will expand maintenance facilities, including a covered shed on the inspection bay line, development of a larger covered workshop area, a pit line with OHE facilities, expansion of pit wheel maintenance, and construction of service buildings.
Maintenance of Sleeper Vande Bharat trains will be facilitated at a single location and its state-of-the-art technology will enhance safety while improved maintenance facilities will increase the capacity to handle more trains. Operation of more trains will strengthen rail connectivity in the region and a variety of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created in the region.
Also Read