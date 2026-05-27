Railways Approves Maiden Hydrogen Fuel Train Operations On Jind-Sonipat Section
Powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, the Railway Ministry said.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen fuel cell-based train set on the dedicated Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, a statement issued by the Railway Ministry on Wednesday said.
Powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph. This green and sustainable initiative places India among a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the US, which are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.
Only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems, as the technology is still at a nascent stage, the statement said.
According to the statement, Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems. Hydrogen-based rail systems are increasingly being recognised globally as a promising solution for sustainable mobility.
The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train set, it added.
"The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site. A hydrogen compression system has been provided for refuelling operations, along with necessary technical support and critical spares to ensure reliable and fail-safe functioning. Provision of a standby compressor unit is also being ensured," the statement said.
To prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation, various safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned.
Operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen train-set and hydrogen plant, duly approved by RDSO, are also being made available. Necessary safety provisions, regular audits and standard operating procedures are being ensured for the proposed maintenance facility at Shakurbasti, the government said.
The approval also mandates comprehensive safety and operational protocols, including 24x7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules.
During the initial phase of operations, trained technical staff will accompany the train to ensure smooth functioning. The project reflects Railways' broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation and supports India's national clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals, the statement added.
Also Read