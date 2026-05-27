ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Approves Maiden Hydrogen Fuel Train Operations On Jind-Sonipat Section

An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train set. ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen fuel cell-based train set on the dedicated Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, a statement issued by the Railway Ministry on Wednesday said.

Powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph. This green and sustainable initiative places India among a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the US, which are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.

Only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems, as the technology is still at a nascent stage, the statement said.

According to the statement, Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems. Hydrogen-based rail systems are increasingly being recognised globally as a promising solution for sustainable mobility.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train set, it added.