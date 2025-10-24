Railways Approves Final Survey For Devgarh Madariya - Marwar Junction Rail Line
Published : October 24, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new broad gauge line which will connect Devgarh Madariya to Marwar Junction in Rajasthan.
Once the project gets approved, this will provide the shortest and most direct rail route from Jodhpur and Bikaner to Chittorgarh and Udaipur. It will significantly reduce travel time and enhance passenger and freight movement across Rajsamand, Udaipur, and Pali districts, bringing modern rail access to underserved areas.
"With this, farmers’ produce, such as the fruits and vegetables of Devgarh Madariya, will gain access to new markets in the Marwar region and reduce logistics costs for local communities," a senior railway official said.
According to the railway ministry, this line will pave the way for faster train operations through the Marwar region, turning the once-slow narrow tracks into a lifeline of faster, more efficient connectivity.
These developments are strategically aligned with the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), particularly benefiting the Jodhpur–Pali industrial area, an emerging manufacturing and logistics hub in western India. Improved rail infrastructure will not only strengthen supply chains but also attract investments, expand trade, and connect industrial centres more efficiently with ports and markets across the country.
“Tourism and local economies will also witness a surge, as this line will improve access to destinations such as Kumbhalgarh Fort, Charbhuja Temple, and Dwarkadheesh Temple (Kankroli). The improved connectivity will promote local enterprises, handicrafts, and service sectors. Rajasthan’s marble, granite, and cement industries stand to gain from lower logistics costs and faster freight movement under Indian Railways’ Mission 3000 MT, which aims to enhance freight capacity and efficiency across the network,” the officials explained.
This project, along with the ongoing 82 km Nathdwara–Devgarh Madariya broad-gauge conversion project worth Rs 969 crore, will likely bring socio-economic benefits to the Bhil, Garasia, and Sahariya tribal communities by improving access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.
Similarly, the railway has been undertaking a series of transformative development projects to strengthen connectivity, infrastructure and economic growth in Assam, aiming to boost regional development, create employment and integrate the region more closely with the national rail network under the vision of Viksit Bharat, following the proposed Wagon Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bansbari in Kokrajhar district.
Informing about the project, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "The modern facility, to be developed over about 2,500 bighas for Rs 256.35 crore (Phase I), will initially handle 75 wagons per month, ramping up to 250 wagons per month in subsequent phases. Strategically located near Bansbari Station and Rupsi Airport, the workshop will serve as a major logistics hub, generating large-scale employment and skill development opportunities for local youth while enhancing the railway’s wagon maintenance capacity."
Notably, the ministry said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, last week, unveiled the plans to develop dedicated passenger corridors, which will be constructed across the country, forming part of the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, which targets the development of around 7,000 km of dedicated routes by 2047.
