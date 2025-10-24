ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Approves Final Survey For Devgarh Madariya - Marwar Junction Rail Line

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new broad gauge line which will connect Devgarh Madariya to Marwar Junction in Rajasthan.

Once the project gets approved, this will provide the shortest and most direct rail route from Jodhpur and Bikaner to Chittorgarh and Udaipur. It will significantly reduce travel time and enhance passenger and freight movement across Rajsamand, Udaipur, and Pali districts, bringing modern rail access to underserved areas.

"With this, farmers’ produce, such as the fruits and vegetables of Devgarh Madariya, will gain access to new markets in the Marwar region and reduce logistics costs for local communities," a senior railway official said.

According to the railway ministry, this line will pave the way for faster train operations through the Marwar region, turning the once-slow narrow tracks into a lifeline of faster, more efficient connectivity.

These developments are strategically aligned with the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), particularly benefiting the Jodhpur–Pali industrial area, an emerging manufacturing and logistics hub in western India. Improved rail infrastructure will not only strengthen supply chains but also attract investments, expand trade, and connect industrial centres more efficiently with ports and markets across the country.