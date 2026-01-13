ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Announces Over 374 Special Train Trips To Meet Festival Rush

New Delhi: With festival rush expected to surge across the country, Railways has notified over 374 special train trips to make journeys smoother and more comfortable for passengers as regular trains’ berths are almost booked due to Pongal, Sabarimala, and Makaravilakku Puja. The additional services are aimed at easing waiting lists, improving berth availability, and ensuring devotees and holiday travellers can reach major destinations across the rail network with convenience.

These special trips are expected to clear the extra rush of passengers and pilgrims during the ongoing Pongal, Sabarimala, Mandala pooja season following which the Railway has made elaborate arrangements by operating 69 special trains connecting major destinations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and neighbouring states.

The Railways has notified a total of 374 trips of 69 special trains over the last two months for the benefit of passengers travelling to their native places during. These special train services have been planned to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers returning to their hometowns and to ensure a hassle-free journey during peak festive demand. The additional services supplement regular train operations and help effectively manage the increased passenger traffic during the Pongal festival and Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a senior official in the Railways said.

As per railway officials, as the festivals, Sankranti, Pongal, Sabarimala and Mandala Pooja, approach, Indian Railways is gearing up to handle a significant surge in passenger traffic across the Northern, North Central, and Southern Railway zones. For better crowd management and additional trips of special trains, safety measures are being put in place to ensure a seamless travel experience. Special arrangements are being made to regulate passenger movement, ease congestion at stations, and maintain orderly boarding and alighting, enabling millions of travelers to journey safely and comfortably during this period.

Special Trains

36 Special Trains operated during the Pongal Festival season

33 Special Trains operated for the Sabarimala season. For the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims, special trains are operated from/to Kollam and Kottayam (Stations in close proximity to Sabarimala) connecting major destinations such as Bengaluru, Charlapalli, Narsapur, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Nanded, and also between Hubballi–Tuticorin, Mysuru–Tuticorin, Kannur–Bengaluru, among others

46 Intra-Zonal Special Trains are being operated from Chennai to various destinations including Tiruchchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Nagercoil, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari and Podanur

In addition, the periodicity of 29 regular trains has been extended to ease passenger congestion and ensure smooth travel during the festive season.



Special Trains For Makaravilakku

Southern Railway has announced special trains with 16 unreserved coaches for Kakinada and 14 unreserved coaches for Charlapalli for clearing the devotees rush. Advance reservation for these special trains will open at 8:00 hours on tomorrow.

Train Information Available

Passengers can obtain details regarding train numbers, routes and timings of the Pongal, Sabarimala, and Sankranti Special Trains through the official Indian Railways website, National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and IRCTC websites. Passengers are advised to use the stoppage facility at those stations and to reach the station well in advance during peak hours.

Crowd Management Measures