Railways Announces Over 374 Special Train Trips To Meet Festival Rush
The additional services are expected to ease waiting lists, improve berth availability and ensure travellers reach major destinations across the rail network with convenience.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: With festival rush expected to surge across the country, Railways has notified over 374 special train trips to make journeys smoother and more comfortable for passengers as regular trains’ berths are almost booked due to Pongal, Sabarimala, and Makaravilakku Puja. The additional services are aimed at easing waiting lists, improving berth availability, and ensuring devotees and holiday travellers can reach major destinations across the rail network with convenience.
These special trips are expected to clear the extra rush of passengers and pilgrims during the ongoing Pongal, Sabarimala, Mandala pooja season following which the Railway has made elaborate arrangements by operating 69 special trains connecting major destinations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and neighbouring states.
The Railways has notified a total of 374 trips of 69 special trains over the last two months for the benefit of passengers travelling to their native places during. These special train services have been planned to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers returning to their hometowns and to ensure a hassle-free journey during peak festive demand. The additional services supplement regular train operations and help effectively manage the increased passenger traffic during the Pongal festival and Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a senior official in the Railways said.
As per railway officials, as the festivals, Sankranti, Pongal, Sabarimala and Mandala Pooja, approach, Indian Railways is gearing up to handle a significant surge in passenger traffic across the Northern, North Central, and Southern Railway zones. For better crowd management and additional trips of special trains, safety measures are being put in place to ensure a seamless travel experience. Special arrangements are being made to regulate passenger movement, ease congestion at stations, and maintain orderly boarding and alighting, enabling millions of travelers to journey safely and comfortably during this period.
Special Trains
- 36 Special Trains operated during the Pongal Festival season
- 33 Special Trains operated for the Sabarimala season. For the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims, special trains are operated from/to Kollam and Kottayam (Stations in close proximity to Sabarimala) connecting major destinations such as Bengaluru, Charlapalli, Narsapur, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Nanded, and also between Hubballi–Tuticorin, Mysuru–Tuticorin, Kannur–Bengaluru, among others
- 46 Intra-Zonal Special Trains are being operated from Chennai to various destinations including Tiruchchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Nagercoil, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari and Podanur
- In addition, the periodicity of 29 regular trains has been extended to ease passenger congestion and ensure smooth travel during the festive season.
Special Trains For Makaravilakku
Southern Railway has announced special trains with 16 unreserved coaches for Kakinada and 14 unreserved coaches for Charlapalli for clearing the devotees rush. Advance reservation for these special trains will open at 8:00 hours on tomorrow.
Train Information Available
Passengers can obtain details regarding train numbers, routes and timings of the Pongal, Sabarimala, and Sankranti Special Trains through the official Indian Railways website, National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and IRCTC websites. Passengers are advised to use the stoppage facility at those stations and to reach the station well in advance during peak hours.
Crowd Management Measures
In view of the anticipated surge in passenger footfall during the festival some railway stations have taken up several measures to mitigate the ensuing passenger rush. At stations booking counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) are in operation for the convenience of passengers.
RailOne Mobile App
Passengers are being sensitized to use the RailOne mobile application for ticketing services. Further, Indian Railways has announced a 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked through this mobile application using digital payment modes. This concession is applicable from January 14 to July 14 and is aimed at promoting cashless transactions and enhancing passenger convenience.
Additional Staff Deployment
To manage the surge in passengers, ground operations teams consisting of TTE and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed at stations. Additional TTEs and RPF personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points. Robust CCTV surveillance control room has been set up and war room is operational 24x7 in divisional Headquarters, and baggage screening facilities have been provided at platforms.
Additional Train Stoppages
Additional train stoppages are provided from January 7 to 20 for 16 trains at Hi-tech-City and for 11 trains at Charlapalli stations. Temporary stoppage of trains at Lingampalli has been provided for 10 trains up to April 30. North Western Railway has notified for additional stoppage for train no 20481/20482 Jodhpur-Triuchchiappalli-Jodhpur Humsafar Weekly Express at Degana station on an experimental basis as it will effect from journey commencing on January 14 and from Triuchchirappallli will effect from journey commencing on January 17.
Inter-Department Coordination
With stations set to buzz with festive energy, the railway has stepped up preparations to ensure passengers move smoothly and safely through the system. Seamless coordination among departments and the strategic deployment of manpower form the backbone of these arrangements. Every aspect, from passenger safety and crowd dispersal to the regulation of entry and exit points, has been carefully reviewed.
Stalls Set Up
To take special care of the passengers to ensure quality food to them, the railway has set up catering stalls, and multi-purpose outlets to handle the festive influx from steaming cups of tea to wholesome meals for providing quality food and beverages. These food stalls are maintained with strict attention to hygiene and service standards.
Read More: