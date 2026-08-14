Dedicated AI-Powered 'War Room' Now Offers 24x7 Real-Time Surveillance Of Rail Stations Across India
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday gave his Cabinet colleagues Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya a tour of the facility, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: When Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday took his Cabinet colleagues, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on a tour of the 'Railways War Room' inside the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, he was unofficially throwing open a facility that has existed for years — but utilised only during special occasions — for round-the-clock usage.
Now upgraded with real-time surveillance, AI-powered monitoring and rapid coordination, the dedicated War Room is giving Railways authorities a stronger tool to protect passengers 24x7.
For millions of passengers, a crowded station can be both exciting and overwhelming. During festivals, holidays and other high-footfall occasions, platforms, concourses and entry points can quickly fill with people, making passenger safety and security a major operational challenge.
Redeveloped As A Tech-Driven Command Centre
To strengthen its preparedness for such occasions, the Railways has redeveloped its War Room as a technology-driven command and monitoring centre designed to keep a close watch on station activity in real time across the rail network.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior Railways official said the War Room will now function 'round the clock, throughout the year, enabling authorities to maintain continuous surveillance and keep a close watch on unusual activities at stations across its network. “This War Room works around the clock to monitor unusual activities at stations across the rail network,” the official said.
He added that the technology-enabled monitoring facility also allows Railways authorities to closely examine incidents at stations and take preventive measures in a timely manner. “This modern technology-equipped monitoring room can examine any incident that occurs at a station in detail and enable preventive measures to be taken on time,” he added.
Festivals And High-Footfall Occasions
The continuous monitoring assumes even greater importance during festivals and other high-footfall occasions, when a sudden surge in passenger movement can create challenges for crowd management and security. By combining live station feeds, technology-assisted surveillance and operational inputs, the War Room provides Railways officials with enhanced situational awareness, and supports quicker intervention when required.
Instead of relying solely on personnel deployed on the ground, the War Room brings multiple streams of information together, allowing authorities to build a wider and more immediate picture of what is happening across stations.
The use of AI-based systems further strengthens this surveillance, assisting officials in identifying unusual situations, monitoring crowd movement and drawing attention to developments that may require intervention. This additional layer of intelligence is particularly valuable when thousands of passengers are simultaneously moving through a station.
Vaishnaw on Thursday gave his Cabinet colleagues a firsthand look at how the War Room uses live railway station feeds, AI-based systems and operational data to monitor activities and support timely action.
Some Of The War Room's Advanced Facilities
- Provides live feeds of railway stations, including platforms, foot-over bridges and adjoining areas.
- Officials can zoom into individual camera feeds to examine a particular location in greater detail.
- The system can respond to prompts and provide information about what happened at a particular location, helping officials understand incidents quickly.
- During rush periods, festivals and high-footfall occasions, it can be used to monitor activity across stations and keep track of changing passenger movement.
- The system also tracks train movement and delays, helping officials identify specific trains, understand reasons behind delays, and determine necessary action to prevent further delays.
The Railways, which earlier used to set-up temporary War Rooms in specific stations for special occasions, had, for the first time, set up the War Room in Delhi during the preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh, to oversee nine stations in the Prayagraj region via CCTV cameras. It had then installed 1,186 CCTV cameras across nine stations in the Mela region as part of a comprehensive surveillance system, including 764 new cameras, 116 of which were equipped with facial recognition. Now, it covers stations across the country, 27x7.
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