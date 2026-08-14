ETV Bharat / bharat

Dedicated AI-Powered 'War Room' Now Offers 24x7 Real-Time Surveillance Of Rail Stations Across India

Ashwini Vaishnaw explaining the functioning of the Railways War Room to Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: When Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday took his Cabinet colleagues, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on a tour of the 'Railways War Room' inside the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, he was unofficially throwing open a facility that has existed for years — but utilised only during special occasions — for round-the-clock usage.

Now upgraded with real-time surveillance, AI-powered monitoring and rapid coordination, the dedicated War Room is giving Railways authorities a stronger tool to protect passengers 24x7.

For millions of passengers, a crowded station can be both exciting and overwhelming. During festivals, holidays and other high-footfall occasions, platforms, concourses and entry points can quickly fill with people, making passenger safety and security a major operational challenge.

Redeveloped As A Tech-Driven Command Centre

To strengthen its preparedness for such occasions, the Railways has redeveloped its War Room as a technology-driven command and monitoring centre designed to keep a close watch on station activity in real time across the rail network.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior Railways official said the War Room will now function 'round the clock, throughout the year, enabling authorities to maintain continuous surveillance and keep a close watch on unusual activities at stations across its network. “This War Room works around the clock to monitor unusual activities at stations across the rail network,” the official said.

He added that the technology-enabled monitoring facility also allows Railways authorities to closely examine incidents at stations and take preventive measures in a timely manner. “This modern technology-equipped monitoring room can examine any incident that occurs at a station in detail and enable preventive measures to be taken on time,” he added.