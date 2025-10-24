ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Adds Reasi Stop to Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express From October 29

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will begin stopping at Reasi from October 29, providing convenience to passengers and responding to growing local demand.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jammu: The Railways has decided to add a new stop for the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express at Reasi from October 29 to improve passenger convenience and meet local demand, officials said.

Currently, this Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train stops only once between Katra and Srinagar – at Banihal – but to provide convenience to passengers, the Train No. 26401-26402 Vande Bharat Express will stop at Reasi for two minutes in both directions.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, which marked a historic milestone as the first rail service connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region. Since its launch, the service has received widespread praise for its speed, comfort, and reliability. The introduction of a stop at Reasi is seen as a response to the persistent calls from locals for improved regional connectivity.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Railways, Uchit Singhal, said, "The new stoppage aims to meet the growing passenger demand from Reasi district, which is a major religious and tourist destination due to its proximity to the Vaishno Devi shrine and the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge."

Passengers are requested to consult the Railways' official website, 139, and NTES before embarking on their journey.

