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Railways Achieves Highest-Ever Freight Loading In October, Up 8.32% Year-On-Year: Ministry

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Indian Railways achieved its highest-ever freight loading for October, transporting 145.07 million tonnes of freight during the month, compared to 133.93 million tonnes in the same period last year, marking a growth of 8.32 per cent, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that several major commodities registered encouraging growth during the month, with food grains loading increasing by 26.3 per cent, domestic coal by 16.0 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 11.0 per cent, clinker by 10.4 per cent, domestic containers by 6.3 per cent, iron ore by 5.0 per cent, mineral oil by 1.9 per cent and finished steel by 0.5 per cent.