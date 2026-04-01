ETV Bharat / bharat

Railwaymen Come Out With A Wishlist For Eighth Pay Commission

New Delhi: Employees affiliated to All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), the largest organisation of Railway employees, has come out with a wishlist for the Eighth Pay Commission. Responding to the 18-point questionnaire issued by the Commission, the organisation underlined that an increase in employees’ salaries will be an investment in the nation's progress.

AIRF’s National General Secretary Shivgopal Mishra pointed out that increased salaries will give more purchasing power to employees, which will boost demand for goods while leading to a growth in GDP and trade.

The organisation has strongly advocated a change in the old formula for raising salaries, seeking an increase in the annual increment from 3 per cent to 6 per cent. It has also sought reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and prioritised special allowances and guaranteed timely promotions for employees working in risky sectors.

Mishra said, “Employees have clarified that the pay increase is not an expense, but an investment in the national economy.”

He said going by past experience, the economy has always seen an uptick after employees' salaries have been hiked. Maintaining the real income of employees is essential, if India is to become the world's third largest economy by 2027.