Railwaymen Come Out With A Wishlist For Eighth Pay Commission
AIRF has underlined that an increase in the employees’ salaries will be an investment in the nation's progress
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Employees affiliated to All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), the largest organisation of Railway employees, has come out with a wishlist for the Eighth Pay Commission. Responding to the 18-point questionnaire issued by the Commission, the organisation underlined that an increase in employees’ salaries will be an investment in the nation's progress.
AIRF’s National General Secretary Shivgopal Mishra pointed out that increased salaries will give more purchasing power to employees, which will boost demand for goods while leading to a growth in GDP and trade.
The organisation has strongly advocated a change in the old formula for raising salaries, seeking an increase in the annual increment from 3 per cent to 6 per cent. It has also sought reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and prioritised special allowances and guaranteed timely promotions for employees working in risky sectors.
Mishra said, “Employees have clarified that the pay increase is not an expense, but an investment in the national economy.”
He said going by past experience, the economy has always seen an uptick after employees' salaries have been hiked. Maintaining the real income of employees is essential, if India is to become the world's third largest economy by 2027.
AIRF has suggested that the fitment factor should meaningfully raise the take home pay of lower and middle level employees. It has proposed that a secretary's salary should not be more than 10 times that of the minimum entry-level salary.
On dearness allowance (DA), the organisation has opposed the idea of 'hybrid indexation' and has said that a separate consumer price index should be created for government employees, which is based on open market retail prices.
It has also suggested that at least 30-days salary should be guaranteed under productivity-linked bonus in sectors like Railways and Defence. It has opposed the cafeteria approach (freedom to choose allowances), calling it unsuitable for the Central government. It has argued that traditional allowances provide security to those working in risky and difficult sectors.
Other demands listed by AIRF include at least five assured timely promotions during 30 years of service, an end to outsourcing or contracting out key and permanent functions in the government, and regularisation of fixed term appointments like Agniveer, besides introducing a dynamic risk premium for them.
The next meeting of the Commission is to be held later this month. Mishra said, “A memorandum is now being prepared. A formal meeting of the staff side of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) with the Pay Commission will be held soon where all these demands will be discussed face-to-face.”