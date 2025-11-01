ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Vigilance Teams Conduct Survey To Get Feedback From Passengers To Improve Processes And Policies

The teams of Vigilance Officers and Inspectors have conducted surveys at major stations, including New Delhi Station, Delhi Station, and Hazrat Nizamuddin, to gather feedback from passengers. ( IANS )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to strengthen efforts to promote a corruption-free and transparent railway system and deal with concerning issues of passengers, teams of railway vigilance officials have conducted surveys at major stations to gather feedback from passengers regarding their issues, grievances, and specifically any incidents of malpractices in railways. This feedback will be reviewed to improve the processes and policies for the betterment of travellers.

The teams of Vigilance Officers and Inspectors have conducted surveys at major stations, including New Delhi Station, Delhi Station, and Hazrat Nizamuddin, to gather feedback from passengers regarding their grievances to understand the concerns and experiences of passengers, helping the railway vigilance department to identify the problem areas for bringing improvement in the processes and policies, a senior official said.

Explaining the vigilance complaints, a senior official of the Railway Board, told ETV Bharat, “Vigilance department often receives complaints regarding various issues, including passengers’ grievances, through different platforms and sources at zonal levels, which are sent to Railway Board and then forwarded to Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC).”

“It is very hard to provide specific complaints data regarding passengers’ grievances as it is one of the parts of different types of complaints like passengers’ food, services, railway recruitment, transfer, posting, procurement and contractor-related issues. Zones receive passengers’ complaints through different platforms and sources, which they try to resolve,” he added.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said, “Railways receive all kinds of complaints, including catering, cleanliness, and pottering. These complaints are investigated by competent authorities, and corrective measures are taken against them. The railway doesn’t specifically maintain passengers' this kind of data.”

Naresh Pal Singh, General Manager of North Central Railway, emphasized that to curb corruption and bring transparency to the system, it is not just the responsibility of the vigilance department, but everyone has to work together. Everyone must contribute in their own way to fulfil this shared responsibility.

Sharat Sudhakar Chandrayan, Principal Chief Operations Manager, stated that the shared responsibility must be initiated by individual proactivity, and it is a lifelong journey; embarking on it quickly is necessary for transformative change.

As per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commissioner, outreach initiatives were conducted under which all stakeholders, including vendors, outsourced employees, and contractors, were engaged and motivated to cooperate in curbing corruption by visiting Gram Sabhas and other locations.

Expressing similar views, Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway, stated, “Integrity is not just a policy but a culture that we must all embody. By instilling these values in our workforce and the community, we contribute to a prosperous Nation.”