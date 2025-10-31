76 Railway Stations To Get Passenger Holding Areas Before 2026 Festive Season
Following success of New Delhi Railway Station's passenger holding area, approval has been given to set up similar facilities at 76 stations in India.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: A total of 76 railway stations across the country will have dedicated waiting zones for passengers, offering a host of facilities, with an aim to manage crowds during rush periods and ensure smooth boarding.
The Railways Ministry had approved a plan to develop new holding areas following success of a similar facility at New Delhi station during Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals in 2024. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed to set up the facilities before the 2026 festive season.
New Delhi Railway Station's passenger holding facility significantly facilitated passenger accommodation and crowd management during the festive rush. It's Yatri Suvidha Kendra (permanent holding area) accommodates around 7,000 passengers at a time and is divided into three zones namely ticketing, post-ticketing, and pre-ticketing to streamline passenger movement.
The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is also equipped with 150 toilets each for men and women, ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines and free RO water facilities. The facility helped in enhancing pre-boarding comfort and passenger flow.
According to officials, the new passenger holding areas will follow a modular design and will be constructed keeping in view local conditions.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the holding area created for passengers at New Delhi station last year has several facilities including drinking water and mobile charging. Now, the same model will be adopted at other stations, he said.
Among the new passenger holding areas, Northern Railway will have such facilities at 12 stations namely Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, Ghaziabad, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya Dham, and Haridwar.
76 Stations Where Holding Areas Will Be Built:
- Central Railway (6 stations): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nagpur, Nashik Road, Pune, and Dadar.
- Eastern Railway (5 stations): Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, Bhagalpur, and Jasidih.
- East Central Railway (6 stations): Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.
- East Coast Railway (3 stations): Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Puri stations.
- Northern Railway (12 stations): Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, Ghaziabad, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Ludhiana, Lucknow (NR), Varanasi, Ayodhya Dham, and Haridwar stations.
- North Central Railway (4 stations): Kanpur, Veerangna Laxmibai (Jhansi), Mathura, and Agra Cantt.
- North Eastern Railway (4 stations): Gorakhpur, Banaras, Chhapra, and Lucknow Junction.
- North East Frontier Railway (2 stations): Guwahati and Katihar stations.
- North Western Railway (5 stations): Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Ringas stations.
- Southern Railway (4 stations): MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Coimbatore, and Ernakulam stations.
- South Central Railway (6 stations): Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Kacheguda, and Rajahmundry.
- South Eastern Railway (3 stations): Ranchi, Tatanagar, and Shalimar.
- South East Central Railway (1 station): Raipur.
- South Western Railway (4 stations): SMVT Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Mysore, and Krishnarajapuram.
- Western Railway (8 stations): Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Udhna, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ujjain, Vadodara, and Sehore.
- West Central Railway (3 stations): Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Kota.
