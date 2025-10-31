ETV Bharat / bharat

76 Railway Stations To Get Passenger Holding Areas Before 2026 Festive Season

New Delhi: A total of 76 railway stations across the country will have dedicated waiting zones for passengers, offering a host of facilities, with an aim to manage crowds during rush periods and ensure smooth boarding.

The Railways Ministry had approved a plan to develop new holding areas following success of a similar facility at New Delhi station during Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals in 2024. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed to set up the facilities before the 2026 festive season.

New Delhi Railway Station's passenger holding facility significantly facilitated passenger accommodation and crowd management during the festive rush. It's Yatri Suvidha Kendra (permanent holding area) accommodates around 7,000 passengers at a time and is divided into three zones namely ticketing, post-ticketing, and pre-ticketing to streamline passenger movement.

The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is also equipped with 150 toilets each for men and women, ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines and free RO water facilities. The facility helped in enhancing pre-boarding comfort and passenger flow.