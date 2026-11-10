ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Stations To Get IoT-Enabled Smart Dustbin For Real-Time Waste Monitoring

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen technology-driven sanitation and waste management at railway stations, the Railway has installed smart dustbins equipped with sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) technology, GPS tracking and a waste compaction mechanism at some Non-Suburban Grade-2 (NSG-2) category stations.

A senior railway official said that this 240-litre capacity smart dustbin will enable real-time monitoring of waste levels and help railway authorities ensure timely collection before it overflows.

The railway station, which falls under the NSG-2 category and witnesses substantial passenger movement, is expected to benefit from the technology-based waste management system. The initiative is aimed at making waste collection more systematic, reducing manual monitoring and preventing garbage from accumulating in station premises.

Explaining the modern technology, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Amit Sudarshan, said, “The smart dustbin will use advanced sensors to continuously monitor the level of waste deposited inside it. The system will alert the concerned officials when the dustbin approaches its designated capacity, allowing collection teams to respond before it becomes full.”

Sensors to enable real-time monitoring of waste levels

The key feature of the smart dustbin will be its sensor-based monitoring mechanism. Unlike conventional dustbins, which generally require physical inspection to determine whether they need to be emptied, the new system will continuously track the waste-filling level.

When the waste reaches a predefined threshold, the sensors will generate an alert for the concerned railway officials. This will help sanitation teams identify which dustbins require immediate attention instead of following a fixed collection schedule or relying entirely on manual inspections.

The real-time alert mechanism is expected to improve the response time of waste collection teams, prevent overflowing bins and reduce the chances of garbage spilling onto platforms and other passenger areas.

IoT platform to help coordinate waste collection

The smart dustbin will also be connected to an IoT-based monitoring platform. Through this connected system, waste collection teams will be able to access information about the dustbin's operational status and filling level. This will help officials monitor the condition of the unit remotely and organise collection activities according to actual waste levels.

Rather than sending sanitation workers repeatedly to inspect dustbins that may not yet be full, the system will help prioritise those requiring collection. The technology is expected to make waste collection more efficient, organised and time-bound, while enabling better utilisation of sanitation manpower.

Increase effective storage capacity